Little Nightmares 2 Glitching Remains Locations Guide

Little Nightmares 2 features a secret ending, but it requires you to collect all the glitching remains in the game. This guide will help you get that secret ending by providing all the Little Nightmares 2 Glitching Remains Locations.

Little Nightmares 2 Glitching Remains Locations

Glitching Remains in Little Nightmares 2 are these shadowy remnants that are eerily placed throughout the chapters. You can collect them by interacting and taking them into yourself (Which causes some rather disturbing static!).

Collecting all these glitching remains in Little Nightmare II will not only get you the secret ending but also the No Remains Trophy/Achievement and each chapter Trophy/Achievement.

Let’s take a look at the Little Nightmares 2 Glitching Remains Locations in each chapter.

Chapter 1 Glitching Remains

Chapter 1 has a total of four glitching remains that you can collect.

Glitching Remain #1

Upon reaching the first broken bridge, instead of jumping across, fall down at the start of the bridge and go right. Inside a cave is the first glitching remain.

Glitching Remain #2

After you use the stick to disarm the bear trap, enter the hollow tree and slide down. Once you get out, instead of proceeding to the right, crouch and go left under the tree trunk. This will lead you to the second glitching remain of the chapter.

Glitching Remain #3

Once you are inside the house, use the key to open the main door. Then, as you leave the house, before leaving the area, look inside the outhouse to find the chapter’s third glitching remains.

Glitching Remain #4

The final glitching is found at the end of the chapter. As you reach the shore, head to the right and the glitching will be right there in the open.

With these four glitching remains collected, you will earn the trophy/achievement Wild Kids.

Chapter 2 Glitching Remains

Chapter 2 has a total of six glitching remains that you can collect.

Glitching Remain #1

After you push the TV down with your friend, head upstairs and jump across the gap. Once you are on the other side, head up and head left opposite to the bridge to collect the first glitching remain.

Glitching Remain #2

Once you enter the schoolyard, head to the top right area of the schoolyard. The glitching remains is near the dumpster and will become visible once you get near the dumpster.

Glitching Remain #3

Before you enter the Teacher’s classroom, look inside the third locker in the hallway from where you came in to find the third glitching remain.

Glitching Remain #4

As you escape the library, head upstairs. Once you reach up, turn left to find the fourth glitching remain.

Glitching Remain #5

After completing the chess puzzle, get to the kitchen. Here, you will move the shelves to get to the left vent. Now head through the door on the left and you will come across the fifth glitching remain of the chapter.

Glitching Remain #6

Once you are out of the Teacher’s classroom, head into the alley. Near the paper boat, you will find the last glitching remain of the chapter.

With these six glitching remains collected, you will earn the trophy/achievement School Kids.

Chapter 3

Chapter 3 has a total of four glitching remains that you can collect.

Glitching Remain #1

Once you have the flashlight, head into the room next to the beds. Inside the room, look at the top to find the first glitch of the chapter.

Glitching Remain #2

Get the key by completing the X-ray puzzle, hen head into the next room. Inside the room, the second glitching can be found in the hallway, near the prosthetic limbs.

Glitching Remain #3

Once you get past the mannequin area, head through the vent on the left side. Go through the patient room, and cross the iron bar door from the right side. In the next room on the left will be the third glitching remain of the chapter.

Glitching Remain #4

When you reach the hallway there, the arms come out of the doors, get through the hallway, then turn right, head inside the room, crouch under the beds and climb the cabinet at the end. End the vent and in the next room.

Move the box at the top left corner and head into the vent hidden, to find the final glitching remain of this chapter.

With these four glitching remains collected, you will earn the trophy/achievement Sick Kids.

Chapter 4

Chapter 4 has a total of four glitching remains that you can collect.

Glitching Remain #1

At the start, when you go outside the window into the alley, head in the sewers in the back of the alley to get the first glitching remain of the chapter.

Glitching Remain #2

Once you have used the key to unlock the elevator, send the elevator down but don’t ride it. Then call it back and jump on top of it. Once above, head left and move the box to reveal the vent. Head in the vent to get the second glitching remain of the chapter.

Glitching Remain #3

From the second glitch, head out the vent, and go right, outside the window. Get across the rooftops and on the other side, head inside the building through the window to find the third glitching remain of the chapter.

Glitching Remain #4

After you use the hanger to zipline for the first time, exit through the window you just broke in, then head back to the other window and jump inside. Here is the final glitching remain of the chapter.

With these four glitching remains collected, you will earn the trophy/achievement Pale Kids.

Once you have collected all of the 18 glitching remains, you will earn the trophy/achievement No More Remains.