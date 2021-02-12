How to Solve the Elevator Puzzle in Little Nightmares 2

Little Nightmares 2 is a puzzle-platformer horror game with many confusing puzzles that you need to solve if you wish to progress through the game. This guide will help you solve the elevator puzzle in Chapter 4 of Little Nightmares 2.

Little Nightmares 2 Elevator Puzzle

In Chapter 4 of the game, you will ride an elevator up in a building, but once you reach the top, the door is locked and you cannot exit the elevator.

To do so, you need to ride the elevator down again. This time though, keep an eye on the right side.

As you ride the elevator, you will notice a ledge with a wooden plank wall that you can climb on the right. Jump to this platform and climb on the wooden plank wall.

Keep on going up and you will enter the room where the elevator was supposed to bring you. Now all you need is the key to unlock the elevator door.

Once you reach the room with the locked elevator door, head to the left of the room and look inside the bottom drawer of the table here to find the elevator key.

Use the key to unlock the elevator and if the elevator is down, use the lever on the left of the elevator door to call the elevator up again.

Now with your friend out of the elevator, use the lever in the elevator to send it down, then call it again.

As the elevator comes up, jump on top of it to get to the attic of the house and continue. Here you can also find two glitching remains. Check out our All Glitching Remains Guide to find out their locations in all chapters.