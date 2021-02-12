If you’re looking to find all the collectibles in Little Nightmares 2, then we’ve got you covered with this Little Nightmares 2 Chapter 3 Collectibles Locations guide where we’ll be walking you through the exact location of all six collectibles.

Little Nightmares 2 Chapter 3 Collectibles Locations

There are two Hats and 4 Glitching Remains to be found in Chapter 3 of Little Nightmares 2.

Below, we’ve listed down the exact location of every single one of these collectibles in Chapter 3.

Glitching Remain #1

After you find the flashlight, go through the half-opened door to the right and turn left. Walk forward until you see a toy cart sitting next to the door. This is where you’ll find the first Glitching Remain.

Glitching Remain #2

After you obtain a key from the furnace, use it to unlock the door to the right and go through it. You’ll enter a room with limbs hanging from the ceiling. Exit the room through the door on the right.

Now, turn left and walk forward to find the second Glitching Remain.

Glitching Remain #3

After moving past the Mannequins and going through the vent, walk to the table on the left and use it to reach the vent above.

Go into the vent and move straight to the left until you reach the cell on the other side.

Exit the cell through the door on the left and then turn right. Walk through the hole in the gate and then enter the room to the left to find the third Glitching Remain.

Glitching Remain #4

After you run through the hallway that has the arms trying to grab you, run to the right and go through the doorway.

Run to the right end of the room and use the filing cabinets to reach the vent above. Go through the vent and then pull the lever below it.

Move the box at the back of this room and crawl through the little vent to find the last Glitching Remain of Chapter 3.

Hat #1

From the TV in the recreational area downstairs, go through the doorway to the right and then continue moving this direction until you reach the playroom with a teddy bear sitting on a table in the middle of the room.

Climb up the shelf to the right of the teddy bear and you’ll find the hat on top of it.

Hat #2

After you run through the vents and drop down into the Morgue, pull out the empty container on the left and jump inside it. If you push on it from the outside, you’ll come out in the room on the other side.

On the left side of this room, open up the bottom-most drawer that’s adjacent to the table to find the last hat of Chapter 3.