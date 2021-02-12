In this guide, we will take a look at all the locations of Plaustrite Shards in Genshin Impact. These shards can be used to craft Xiao Lanterns so they are pretty useful. We will discuss how to get to them step by step as efficiently as possible. Let’s get started:

Genshin Impact Plaustrite Shards Locations

Plaustrite Shards are very important as they are used to craft Xiao Lanterns. Xiao Lanterns are required if a player wants to engage with the Theater Mechanics Minigame in Genshin Impact.

This minigame is a portion of the Lantern Rite Event.

General Harvesting

Before we begin describing the specific location for Plaustrite Shards, you should know that if you harvest any ore or dispatch any Stonehide Lawachurl, Geovishap, or Geovishap Hatchling, you will get this item.

The shards are present at many places so it is possible to get small amounts of them from their sources. If you want a huge amount of shards, take a look.

Mount Aozang

Head to the southwest of Mount Aozang. You will find a Geovishap Hatchling there along with several Crystal nodes.

If you are slow and steady in this area, it will yield a lot of shards. Just keep in mind to take out as many enemies as possible.

Mount Tiaheng

Other than Mount Aozang, the other place to get some shards is Mount Tiaheng. You will find it in the west of Liyue Harbor.

You can also get here if you go southeast from Qingxu Pools. There are a lot of ores there to harvest. This will let you collect tons of Plaustrite Shards.

Tianqiu Valley

If you go south from the hills present in the north of Dunyu Ruins. You will see that there is a spawn point where there are several Geovishap Hatchlings.

This is in the east of Tianquin Valley. You can harvest a lot of shards by taking them out.

Other Items

You will require other materials to make the lanterns, such as Wick Materials and Lantern Fibers.

You can get these materials by harvesting the areas mentioned above or any place in the whole map of the game.

For the Wick Materials, you will have to work a little harder. You will need to take out hilichurl enemies and Fauti elites for this.

This is how you can find Plaustrite Shards to make the Xiao Lanterns along with other items.