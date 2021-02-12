Genshin Impact Festive Fever Guide

In this guide, we will discuss everything there is to know about Festive Fever in Genshin Impact. Festive Fever is a special item found in Lantern Rite event. We will take a look at the purpose of this item and how it impacts the game. Let’s get started:

Genshin Impact Festive Fever

It can be a little hard to keep track of everything going on in the Lantern Rite event, especially when the mechanics of Festive Fever can be very confusing.

Purpose of Festive Fever

First, let’s discuss what the purpose of Festive Fever is. It is an unlockable XP system that is used for leveling up the Lantern Rite.

You have to go to the events overview page and then to Lantern Rite and there you will see all the available activities.

You can also see the progress bar at the top of this page. This bar helps you keep track of the amount of Festive Fever you have accumulated.

If you want to unlock everything this event has to offer you have to make this progress bar completely full.

There are three levels to this progress bar. These are:

We’ve Only Just Begun.

Guests Flock From Afar.

Glow of a Thousand Lanterns.

When you get to the third and highest level and have a 1000 Peace Talisman that you obtained from the tower defense mode, you would be able to unlock a character.

There are six total options from which you can choose which character to unlock. These options are:

Xiangling

Xinyan

Beidou

Ningguang

Xingqiu

Chongyun

You can unlock one of these characters if you go to the Lantern Rite overview page and then to the Stand By Me section.

Earning Festive Fever

Now that we know what Festive Fever is used for let’s take a look at how we can earn it.

For earning Festive Fever you have to complete Lantern Rite Tales. These are like side quests in which you have to do certain tasks for the townsfolk also involved in this event.

It is mostly collecting items for them. Festive Fever is the reward of completing these quests. This is the first part of the Lantern Rite tales.

There are two more parts which will be unlocked after you have completed all the side quests and the main story mission.

After that you will complete those and get as much Festive Fever as you need.

Another tip is to not miss a day during these events for maximum yield of Festive Fever by unlocking every quest and reward available.