Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 11 Challenges Guide

In this Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges guide, we’ll tell you how to complete all of the challenges of the 11th week in the fifth season of Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Challenges

Fortnite season 5 week 11 challenges are now live and their theme revolves around Valentine’s Day.

Most of the challenges are focused on helping Fishstick find the love of its life. So, before any further ado let’s get to spreading love.

Challenge 1

This search for love will take you to the depths of the ocean. Fishstick requires a date for Valentine’s Day.

To find our beloved fish the perfect partner, you’ll have to catch three different kinds of fish.

The challenge is fairly simple and easy if done during Team Rumble matches.

Challenge 2

Now that we have the perfect fish for Fishstick to take on a date, we need to serve them a fancy dinner at any restaurant.

Challenge 3

What’s a date without a rose? For the third challenge, you’ll have to collect a rose from either the Steel Farm or The Orchard.

Challenge 4

For the fourth challenge, you’ll have to collect one Grimbles’ Love Potion. You can find one in either Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold.

In Fort Crumpet it is located on the ground floor of the Fort. In Coral Cove, you’ll find it behind the main building.

Finally, for Stealthy Stronghold, you’ll find it in the ruins at the center of the region.

Challenge 5

Now that you have the love potion, for the fifth challenge, you’ll have to deliver it to either Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town.

It’s comparatively easier to complete the challenge at Slurpy Swamp rather than at Shanty Town.

Once you’re at Slurpy Swamp visit the house that has a room containing slurp barrels and a teddy bear.

Enter the room and interact with the love potion to complete the challenge.

Challenge 6

This sixth challenge will send you in a search for chocolate boxes. You have to collect a total of three chocolate boxes.

You’ll find the chocolate boxes in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Retail Row. Each of these locations has two chocolate boxes.

For Pleasant Park, you’ll find one box in a blue building to the southeast and another one in a yellow house to the west.

In Holy Hedges, you’ll find one box underneath the wreath arc in the north and another one in a tall house to the northeast.

Moving on to Retail Row, the first box is located inside what is commonly known as the doghouse. For the second box, you need to make your way to the supermarket in the north.

Challenge 7

For the last ordinary weekly challenge, you need to give out a card to any NPC to find a date for Lovely. You can also give out the card to Fishstick.

If you manage to locate the bandolier in the north of Flush Factory, we suggest you give the card to him. He’ll offer you a weapon upgrade in return.

Legendary Challenge

To complete the legendary challenge of the week you’ll have to deal damage to the opponents with a Crossbow.