CD Projekt RED Software Auctioned Off For $7 Million On Dark Web

Several days ago, CD Projekt RED announced that the studio had been the victim of a cyber attack that had caused the source code of multiple games and even the studio’s Red Eye engine to be stolen. Now we know that the CD Projekt RED software has been auctioned off.

Originally, the source code had been held for ransom, with the hackers demanding that CD Projekt RED pay them in order to get the code back and prevent it from being released for free online. CD Projekt RED refused to pay, and yesterday the source code for their Gwent card game was released online.

Today, the entirety of the stolen code was auctioned online for roughly $7 million, with the promise that it not be resold or disclosed. It includes the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

There were a variety of theories to begin with that the CD Projekt RED software ransom was in retaliation for the poor quality of Cyberpunk 2077 on its official release, though many have since dismissed that theory. Many believe it’s a known ransomware group called HelloKitty who is at fault, though it might also be some kind of attack from within.

This isn’t the first time that CD Projekt RED has been the victim of a cyberattack, either. The company had previously had its Cyberpunk 2077 source code stolen before. That, however, was an old version that barely resembled the current build, and they refused to pay then, as well.

While we’ll likely never know exactly who is responsible for the cyberattack, we’ll have to be on the lookout and see if anything is done with the CD Projekt RED software in the future. In the meantime, regardless of whether or not they paid, CD Projekt RED continues to work on fixing Cyberpunk 2077.