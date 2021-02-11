Who is Developing Call of Duty 2021?

Rumors are starting to abound that Call of Duty 2021 will be getting developed by Sledgehammer Games, the same studio that developed Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: WW2. Though the company has assisted with other Call of Duty games since then, it hasn’t actually developed one recently.

The information about Sledgehammer developing the game came from a leaker named @ModernWarzone, who has previously proven to be reliable for his information. However, this information hasn’t been confirmed yet, so while Sledgehammer games could develop the next Call of Duty, we’re not sure yet.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War broke the previously normal cycle of a three-studio rotation, where Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer would develop each game in the series. Sledgehammer had teased back in 2020 that it was making something Call of Duty related, but they haven’t announced it yet.

The reason that the developer of Call of Duty 2021 is in doubt is due to the release schedule being flipped up. Treyarch had developed Black Ops 4 in 2018, but Infinity Ward took its turn next with the reboot of Modern Warfare, before Treyarch had taken its turn with Black Ops Cold War.

If Sledgehammer actually is developing the next game, it will hopefully be a great once since they’ve gotten three uninterrupted years to work on it. But at the same time, without an official announcement we don’t know if it’s actually going to be Sledgehammer.

Evidence supports that it will be; we’ve heard nothing from Infinity Ward about a new game even though they’re likely hard at work on a Modern Warfare sequel, and Treyarch just had their turn. We’ve also heard nothing about Activision acquiring a new studio to make Call of Duty games.

If Sledgehammer Games does end up making the Call of Duty 2021 entry, hopefully it will be a good one that will gain similar praise to Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. Hopefully, at the same time, it won’t take as long to get a reveal as Black Ops Cold War did.