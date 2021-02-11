Ubisoft Could Rename Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Quarantine was first announced at E3 2019, but that may be the first and final time that it’s referred to that way. Ubisoft has put out a statement saying that, while it will no longer delay the game being released, the game’s name may be changed for obvious reasons.

Back in October, Ubisoft announced that both Rainbow Six Quarantine and Far Cry 6 would be delayed to April of this year, both of which were due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has held much of the world in its grip for the past year. Ubisoft still plans to release both games by September 30 of this year.

Quarantine’s story, much like the temporary Outbreak event from Rainbow Six Siege, will chronicle the fight against a mutated alien parasite several years in the future. During yesterday’s earnings call, among other announcements, Ubisoft was asked if it had PR concerns about the name, but didn’t say whether or not it would change the name to be less associated with the coronavirus.

Since Rainbow Six Quarantine will also be a co-op title, and might be building on Outbreak’s story, we may end up getting similar gameplay to that event, possibly expanded to have more types of infected, new missions, and an actual story, rather than an excuse plot of fighting terrorists to justify the multiplayer.

Of course, since there hasn’t been any kind of presentation from Ubisoft about it (not even during the Summer of Gaming last year), we can’t really know exactly how the game will play, or what Ubisoft’s plans for it are beyond that it will be released.

Either way, if Ubisoft really is dedicated to getting both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine out by September of this year, hopefully the games will live up to the anticipation that’s been building for them for the past year.