The dark and unsettling environment of Little Nightmares 2 is filled with various collectibles that might be a little too hard to notice. In this Little Nightmares 2 Chapter 2 Collectibles locations guide, we’ll be helping you in discovering the location of each and every item that you might have missed in your playthrough of the second chapter.

Little Nightmares 2 Chapter 2 Collectibles Locations

The second chapter of Little Nightmares 2 has you crowded with a number of students and teachers constantly at your back, contrary to the first chapter, which was a breeze to play through more or less.

There are a number of secrets that you might miss on your first day of school. Below we have the locations of all the chapter 2 collectibles in Little Nightmare II.

Glitching Remains #1

The first Glitching Remains can be found at the very start of the level. After you reunite with Six by using the televisions on ropes.

Make sure to pause for a moment before you walk across the beam. Turn around and walk left until you get to a large room. Here you will find a Glitch next to the television.

Glitching Remains #2

Once you find the previous collectible, you will find yourself in the schoolyard after the dumpster. To the top right corner of the schoolyard, you can find the second Glitching Remains next to the tricycle.

Hat Location #1

The first hat can be found on top of the dumpster right next to the entrance of the school.

Glitching Remains #3

The third Glitching Remains can be found after Six is abducted. You will have to fight through two of the school children before you are able to climb through the door. Once you do go through and progress further, unlock the locker on the left to find the Glitching Remains.

Hat Location #2

The second hat can be found as you evade the teacher and climb across the ceiling. You will find yourself in a large library along with a moveable ladder. The hat collectible is found on the shelf to the right; just move the ladder and reach it in order to be able to collect it.

Glitching Remains #4

These can be found after the library as you reach the large staircase. The collectible is found by simply going up the stairs and heading to the left near the banister.

Glitching Remains #5

You will find yourself in the hallway that goes to the kitchen once you complete the chessboard puzzle. You will have to move a large shelf to go through a vent for the main objective. However, before you decide to go through the vent, simply push the door behind where the shelf originally was placed in order to find the collectible.

Glitching Remains #6

The sixth and final collectible for the second chapter can be found at the very end of the chapter when you finally escape the school.

The collectible is simply found down a side-alley once you complete the platforming puzzle.