Lady Dimitrescu’s Vampiric Nature “Fits Within The Context Of Resident Evil’s World,” Says Resident Evil: Village Producer

Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters appear to have a lot in common with vampires. They may as well be as far as fans are concerned. Capcom has now come around to assure that the Dimitrescu clan and their blood-drinking tendencies have a purpose that fits right within the Resident Evil: Village lore.

Speaking with the Official PlayStation Magazine for the latest issue, producer Peter Fabiano admitted that Dimitrescu and her three daughters “all harken back to what you might expect from vampire lore.” But are they really vampires in Resident Evil: Village? Capcom is not ready to say.

“There’s certainly something that feels supernatural about what’s going on,” teased Fabiano while at the same time saying that revealing what Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters really are would spoil the storyline.

“We don’t want to spoil too much of the story but what I can say is that the creatures all fit within the context of Resident Evil’s world,” said Fabiano. “We can assure you that Resident Evil: Village takes into account the overall world and history of the series.”

Lady Dimitrescu in particular started an entire movement of artworks and cosplays following her recent reveal. The love shown by fans was enough to convince art director Tomonori Takano to reveal her proportions. The countess stands approximately 9’6″ tall (or 2.9 meters) when including her high feels and hat. Takano also referred to Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters are “bewitching, vampiric characters” of Resident Evil: Village.

Elsewhere, a known Capcom leaker has claimed that Resident Evil: Village has some nudity and sexual content. Lady Dimitrescu’s daughters can actually be caught naked for a brief second when they dissipate upon being killed.

Resident Evil: Village officially releases for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC on May 7, 2021.