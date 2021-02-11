In this guide, we will tell you How to Earn the Chosen Title in Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen. We will be going into detail about all the Triumphs you need to complete to Earn the Seasonal Title.

How to Earn the Chosen Title in Destiny 2

Season of the Chosen’s title is very single-player oriented, meaning that getting it should not be too much of a hassle and can be easily done even if you are alone.

The Triumphs required to Earn this title don’t force us to play PvP, Raids, or do challenging Dungeon runs which is a very welcome move by Bungie.

Below we have listed all of the tasks, quests, and triumphs you need to complete to Earn the Chosen Title:

Path of the Chosen – Finish all of the Seasonal storyline quests

Vendor Upgrades – Unlock all 21 vendor upgrades (These are the War Table Upgrades)

Extreme Focus – Focus Tier 3 Umbral Engrams

Chosen Mods – Collect all Season of the Chosen mods from the War Table. There are 6 in Total

All Battleground missions – Complete all of the Battleground missions; Behemoth, Hailstone, Cleansing, Oracle

Defeat Champions – Defeat four Champions in the Battlegrounds playlist

Eliminate Caiatl’s Cabal – Defeat Caiatl’s Cabal VIPs in the Strike, Proving Grounds

Salvager’s Salvo Armament – Complete the “Salvager’s Salvo Armament” quest

Almost all of these tasks are fairly simple and don’t require much effort.

Salvager’s Salvo Armament Quest

One of the quests you need to complete in order to Earn the Chosen Title is the Salvager’s Salvo Armament quest.

This quest can be acquired by talking to Banshee-44 at the tower.

When you go and talk to him, pick the “Messy Business” quest. This quest has the following requirements: