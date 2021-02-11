In this Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus guide, we will tell you everything you need to know about the Theater Mechanicus in the Lantern Rite event of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus

The Theater Mechanicus is a minigame activity that can be accessed through the Lantern Rite event. It’s a fun minigame that even nets you currency for the Lantern Rite event.

How to unlock the Theater Mechanicus

Since this minigame is part of Genshin Impact’s Lantern Rite event, you need to unlock the event itself to play.

This requires you to have an adventure rank of 23, have completed the first act of the Liyue story and have completed the new Xiao story quest.

Once you have completed the above-mentioned things, you can accept the quest that unlocks the event, “The origin of Lanterns.”

It will take a few hours to complete

“The origin of Lanterns,” but you can access the complete suite of activities for the Lantern Rite event after completing it.

You will be charged for one Xiao Lantern for attempting Theater Mechanicus.

The Theater Mechanicus activity is a tower defense style Minigame and you’ll be charged one Xiao Lantern per attempt at it.

In the minigame itself, you have to set up an elemental Mechanici which will not let enemies escape the stage. In the Theater Mechanicus arena, you can control your character.

Your attacks will be useless here and you can’t generate any energy either. You can still use your Elemental skills.

The flow of Theater Mechanicus

You have to build Mechanici towers for triggering elemental combos and harming the enemies. You can trigger additional combos by using Elemental skills for controlling the field.

You can either play it in solo mode or with another person. You can use the matchmaking feature through the Theater Mechanicus menu or play with your friend who is already in the world. Both players will get separate rewards, so don’t worry about that.

Also, note that you can’t abandon your partner during a match. If you do so, you have to wait for Playing Theater Mechanicus again.

In Theater Mechanicus, you have nodes for installing a Mechanicus tower. You have to decide which tower will work best.

You will be given a brief intro of the enemies before every wave you face. By knowing this, you can set the Mechanici in a way that will prevent them from escaping the stage.

They will come from a purple portal and escape through a blue portal. The route taken by the enemies can be seen as blue or red.

Five Mechanici

Five Mechanici are allowed initially, which includes Hydro, Cryo, Pyro, and AoE recovery, which will boost Veneficus Points.

For deploying each tower, there is a proper amount of Veneficus Points. By killing enemies, you can have more towers and your defense will be raised.

Mechanici Limits

You can only deploy a certain amount of Mechanici on the arena. You can swap the towers, but you will be refunded with a small amount of Vebeficus Points. While setting up towers have to be wise in your decision so don’t waste more points. But if you are playing with your partner, the points and towers will be shared, so both of you will share the loss. You both can make a strategy having that thing in mind as well.

Mystic Arts

Before each of the enemy waves, you can choose from the provided Mystic Arts and will cost Veneficus Points as well. These can boost the Mechanici power and give you more points.

You will be given 30 seconds for choosing the Mystic Arts and can even skip this to save up points. Each stage has a different challenge and difficulty level.

The more challenges you complete, the more Veneficus Sigils you will get. These can be used for leveling up your Mechanici outside the Theater Mechanicus.

Veneficus Sigils

The currency you will earn from completing the challenges in Theater Mechanicus is Veneficus Sigils.

The different challenges you will face here include not let the enemy escape or killing a certain number of enemies. These will give you Veneficus Sigils, which you can see from the Theater Mechanicus page.

You can use this currency for leveling up different Mechanici towers. The different stages of Theater Mechanicus and their specifications are given below.

Stage 1

Max Difficulty: 2

Max Mechanicus Level: 4

Veneficus Sigil Cap: 900

Stage 2

Max Difficulty: 3

Max Mechanicus Level: 5

Veneficus Sigil Cap: 1050

Stage 3

Max Difficulty: 4

Max Mechanicus Level: 6

Veneficus Sigil Cap: 1200

Stage 4

Forgoing to this stage you have to reach Festive fever rank “Guests Flock From Afar” first.

Max Difficulty: 5

Max Mechanicus Level: 7

Veneficus Sigil Cap: 1350

Stage 5

Max Difficulty: 6

Max Mechanicus Level: 8

Veneficus Sigil Cap: 1500

Stage 6

Forgoing to this stage you must have reached the Festive Fever rank “Glow of a Thousand Lanterns” first.

Special Mode: Blink of an Eye

Max Mechanicus Level: 10

Veneficus Sigil Cap: 2000

All these stages are unlocked for 24 hours once you are done with the previous stage.

With each stage, the difficulty level will rise. So you have to level up your Mechanici to match the difficult challenges.

Peace Talismans

You have to complete the general Theater Mechanicus challenges for earning the peace Talismans. There are a lot of challenges that unlock after you reach a specific festive fever rank.