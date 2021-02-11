Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Challenger’s Proving Walkthrough

In this guide, we will explain how to complete the Challenger’s Proving quest in Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen. In the newest season of Destiny 2, called Season of the Chosen, there have been several new additions and changes to the game. There are several new quests added to the game, one of which is Challenger’s Proving.

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Challenger’s Proving

This quest is started from the terminal at the H.E.L.M. Once you start the quest, there will be an interaction between Osiris and Crow.

After the dialogue ends, go to the new Umbral decoder to start the ‘Decrypting the Darkness’ sub-quest which is needed to be completed in order to continue the main Challenger’s Proving quest.

Follow the on-screen instructions by Tyra Karn and focus Umbral Engrams into the Prismatic Recaster. From there, select Umbral Affinity and then decode your Umbral Engram.

This will complete the ‘Decrypting the Darkness’ sub quest and you will return to the main quest.

Head back to the terminal and interact with it to start a cutscene with Lord Saladin. He will inform you about a Cabal Commander that you need to defeat.

To do that, go to Europa and start a Hailstone Battleground.

You will have to make your way through the battleground, at the end of which you will face Cabal Commander.

Once the Battleground activity is complete, return to the H.E.L.M and to inspect the Hammer of Proving and also get the next objective of the mission, which is to collect Cabal Gold to socket the hammer.

Cabal Gold can be obtained by playing Strike playlists, Gambit, Crucible, public events, dungeons, Nightmare Hunts and the Blind Well.

Each activity awards different amounts of Cabal gold. You need to gather a total of 14 Cabal Gold for your hammer.

After getting the required Cabal gold, craft a Challenger Medallion required to socket the Hammer of Proving. After that, start and complete another Battlegrounds mission.

After the mission ends, go back to the H.E.L.M terminal and collect a new Umbral Engram from it. Again, you will have to focus the Umbral Engram into the Prismatic Recaster.

Craft a weapon or armor piece of your choice from there and then go back to the terminal to start a cutscene with Lord Saladin.

This will finish the mission and Destiny 2 Challenger’s Proving Quest will be complete.