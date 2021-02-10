Zelda 35th Anniversary Remaster Rumors Surge With New Trademark

Nintendo has been heavily rumored to be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda franchise by releasing a collection of remasters in 2021. The existence of this fan-dubbed Zelda 35th Anniversary Pack is believed to have now received some new proof.

Nintendo was spotted earlier today to have been approved a new trademark for “Phantom Hourglass” which was not only the fourteenth mainline entry in the franchise but also a direct sequel to the 2022 Wind Waker installment.

Breadcrumbs on the trail have fans convinced that a Zelda 35th Anniversary Pack will potentially bundle remasters of both The Wind Waker and Phantom Hourglass alongside perhaps Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch.

Phantom Hourglass trademark registered in Australia, supporting the theory that a Zelda 35th anniversary remaster pack is coming to Switch this year. – via @KeliosFR #Nintendo #Zelda35th pic.twitter.com/9YMAhEkB0N — Okami (@Okami13_) February 9, 2021

Nintendo may as well be just releasing a remastered Phantom Hourglass but a collection of Zelda remasters stands to have a larger likelihood. This is because Nintendo did something similar last year to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario franchise. Super Mario 3D All-Stars was released in 2020 as a compilation of high-definition ports of the first three original games: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Nintendo hence will possibly do the same this year with a Zelda 35th Anniversary Pack.

Elsewhere, the new Breath of the Wild 2 game remains to see the light of day after being announced more than a year ago. The direct sequel to the original was last rumored to release around the holiday season of 2021. While Nintendo never acknowledged that release window, COVID-19 was believed to have caused a few development delays. Nintendo has only promised to provide some kind of update later in 2021.