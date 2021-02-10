PS5 Blu-Ray Player Is Better Than Xbox Series X, Says Tests

By Hunter Miche

One of the big selling points for consoles is the ability to do things that consoles shouldn’t normally be able to do, in this case play Blu-Ray discs. Apparently, testers have discovered that the PS5 Blu-Ray player is better at that job than the Xbox Series X, according to HDTV Test.

HDTV Test published a comprehensive review of both consoles’ Blu-Ray players to show which one was best. This included analysis of frame-rate, color gradients, and much more. The difference isn’t that noticeable for casual Blu-Ray watchers, but the Playstation 5 does better with Ultra HD Blu-Ray discs.

The Playstation 5’s Blu-Ray player offers superior color gradiation with less pasteurization, a higher chroma bandwidth with less roll-off, and offers glitch-free 24 FPS output. Put simply, it means the Playstation 5 offers better colors, doesn’t hitch during playback, and makes better use of details embedded in Blu-Ray frames.

Of course, even though the PS5 Blu-Ray player has the definite advantage over the Xbox Series X, that’s not to say that it’s the end-all be-all of the matter. The Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X are both meant to play games more than they play movies, so an actual, dedicated, 4K Blu-Ray player is still the best choice.

The fact that the Playstation 5 has better Blu-Ray graphics than the Xbox Series X is an odd fact, however, especially considering that the console is less powerful graphics-wise than the Xbox Series X. However, video games appear to be one thing, and Blu-Ray discs another, in this case.

But whether you watch Blu-Rays on your console of choice or not, you’ll at least have a better experience doing it on the PS5 Blu-Ray player instead of the Xbox Series X Blu-Ray player. While the Xbox Series X may have a better time running this generation’s most graphically-intensive games, it’s apparently too specialized this time to have its Blu-Ray player come out on top.

Hunter Miche