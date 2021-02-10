Hitman 3 Update Adds Mission Hints With PS5 Activities Support

IO Interactive has released a new update for Hitman 3 that makes further use of some of the more exclusive PlayStation 5 features.

According to patch notes shared earlier today, the new update adds more support for PS5 Activities to include clues and hints for all campaign missions in the entire Hitman trilogy. The developer notes that only active PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 can choose to get step-by-step instructions on how to complete objectives while playing any campaign mission in Hitman 3.

The newly added support will naturally be exclusive to PlayStation 5 unless Xbox Series X receives an Activities-like feature in the near future.

Hitman 3 was released last month to a stellar reception. The concluding chapter in the trilogy was the biggest digital launch in the history of the franchise. The game was also able to recover all of its development cost in less than a week after release, meaning that IO Interactive has already started turning a profit.

Recently, executive producer Forest Swartout Large confirmed plans for post-release expansion packs for Hitman 3 and which will reimagine existing locations. That being said, players should not expect any new maps like the Bank and the Island to be part of the roadmap.

With the World of Assassination trilogy finally done, IO Interactive has started investing all available resources into its recently announced Project 007. Fans have been comparing Agent 47 to James Bond for years. Those comparisons will now come to pass as Project 007 will be an origin story of how the British spy came to be. The story itself will be original and not based on any of the novels or movies. IO Interactive hopes that Project 007 will kick-start a trilogy of Bond games just like the Hitman franchise.

Hitman 3 is now available on all supported platforms. That covers PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.