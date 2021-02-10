In this Guide, we will brief you on How to Get Ticuu’s Divination Exotic Bow in Destiny 2. This new Exotic Bow was added in the Season of the Chosen of Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Ticuu’s Divination Exotic Bow

Ticuu’s Divination Exotic Bow fired three arrows simultaneously, which track different targets. This Exotic weapon was introduced in Season of the Chosen.

We will be talking in detail about how you can acquire Ticuu’s Divination along with its Catalyst quest and also list out all of its stats and perks as well.

Perks

Following are the Perks of Ticuu’s Divination:

Sacred Flame: Hip firing with this weapon launches multiple tracking projectiles, and once the target is marked by these projectiles, they explode on dying or when struck by another Sacred Flames Explosion.

Straight Fletchin (Arrow): This perk increases the bow's accuracy.

This perk increases the bow’s accuracy. Causality Arrows (Trait): Arrows, when fired in ADS, cause Sacred Flame to detonate immediately, and if the bow was perfectly drawn, then additional damage is inflicted.

Tactile String (Bowstring): This High-friction bowstring increases stability and accuracy.

How to Get Ticuu’s Divination Exotic Bow

This new Exotic Bow in Destiny 2 can be acquired in a couple of ways.

Method #1

The simplest and straight-forward way of getting this new Exotic Bow is to buy the Season 13 pass.

Once you buy the pass, Ticuu’s Divination will unlock at level 1 alongside a Seasonal Armor Set.

Method #2

If you are on the Free-Tier of the season pass, you will have to grind till Level 25 to unlock this Exotic bow.

Catalyst Quest

The Catalyst Quest for Ticuu’s Divination can be acquired from Banshee-44.

Once you have the bow, you need to speak to Banshee in the Tower and grab the “Points Piercing Forever” Quest.

Completing this quest will grant you the Catalyst for Ticuu’s Divination.