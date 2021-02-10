Our Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Walkthrough will get you up to speed with all the steps that you need to take in order to complete the brand-new, Season of the Chosen Campaign in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen

Throughout the Season of the Chosen Campaign, you’ll be carrying out different tasks and engaging in fights.

You’ll have to take down the respective bosses of the two new battlegrounds as well as come out on top of A Challenger Rises quest.

Fret not, however, as below, we’ve detailed each step of your way through the campaign. So, let’s begin!

Battleground: Behemoth

This is the first step of the Season of the Chosen Campaign. You’ll be taken into matchmade activity in Nessus automatically.

Here you’ll need to fight Cabal and obtain keys from the Keymasters. So, first, defeat the waves of Cabal to spawn the Keymasters.

Grab the keys from these Keymasters, activate the nearby terminal, and proceed to the next area.

Once there, you’ll have a faceoff with Cabal. Take him out as a result of which a strong enemy will spawn.

Overcoming this enemy will get you a Volatile Power Cell. You must throw this cell at the glowing parts of the generators, not the ends, to destroy them.

If you somehow miss, another enemy will spawn having another cell.

Anyway, once the generators are broken, the main boss of the Battleground will appear. Take it down to finish move on to the next part of the campaign.

A Challenger Rises

For this questline, you first need to pick up the artifact called Bell of Conquests from the droppings of the Battleground’s boss.

Having done that, bring it to the War Table of the H.E.L.M in the tower. To head to H.E.L.M, simply click on the green symbol on the main tower map in your Director.

Anyhow, doing so will grant you the Seasonal Artifact.

Now, collect the quest called Challenger’s Proving that the H.E.L.M will offer you and watch the interaction between Osiris and Crow.

After that, you’ll find out that the vanguard has taken ahold of Drifter’s Umbral Decoder.

You’ll be able to obtain near the Vault and Postmaster terminals in the H.E.L.M. Interact with it and collect the Decrypting the Darkness quest.

Now, interact with it for a second time to get the other message from Tyra Karn. Doing so will earn you a Fragile Prismatic Lens.

Next, switch to Prismatic Lens and interact with the Prismatic Recaster. Then select the top tile, Umbral Affinity followed by Umbral Engram under Weapon focusing.

Once Umbral Engram is equipped, return to Umbral Decoder station and decrypt the Umbral Engram.

Go through Tyra’s message to acquire an emblem as your reward.

With that being done, go and interact with the War Table to speak with Lord Saladin. He’ll task you with defeating Basilius the Golem.

Battleground: Hailstone

For this Battleground, head to Europa and defeat the boss, Basilius.

Get back to the H.E.L.M and interact with it to acquire the Hammer of Proving as a reward.

For the last step of the campaign, you’ll need to get some Cabal Gold, at least 14 to be exact.

You can hunt Cabal Gold in playlist Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, dungeons, Nightmare Hunts, or the Blind Well.