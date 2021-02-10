In this Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Aspects guide, we have listed down the descriptions of all the Aspects for Character Classes in the all-new Season of the Chosen for D2.

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Aspects

In the newest season of Destiny 2 called ‘Season of the Chosen’, there have been several new additions and changes to the game.

One of the newest additions is new Stasis Aspects for Hunter, Warlock and Titan classes. Each stasis brings a new aspect to the abilities unlocked in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

In Destiny 2, Stasis Aspects are equip-able skills that provide your character with new abilities to use.

In the Season 13 ‘Season of the Chosen Aspects’ update, three classes have received new Aspect abilities. We have described them below.

Grim Harvest

Class: Hunters

Description:

These Stasis Aspect shards are formed when you defeat slowed or frozen enemies. This Aspect provides melee energy when picked up by you or your allies. This Aspect also grants two fragment slots.

Bleak Watcher

Class: Warlock

Description:

Hold down the grenade button to convert your grenades to a Stasis turret. The turret fires projectiles at all the enemies in its range. This Aspect also grants one fragment slot.

Howl of the Storm

Class: Titan

Description:

Activate while sliding to launch a wave to energy that freezes the target and forms stasis aspect crystals. This Aspect also grants two fragment slots.

Fragments

There have also been some new additions in the fragments that players can equip. A total of 4 fragments have been added in the new season, which allows you to customize the Stasis abilities even more.

Chains

You take reduced damage from targets when you are near frozen targets or a friendly Stasis crystal. +10 Recovery.

Fractures

When you are around two or more warriors, the melee energy recharges quicker. -10 discipline.

Impetus

Damaging targets reload your stowed guns with a Stasis melee and giving you a temporary boost to the ready pace of the weapon.

Torment

Every time you take damage from warriors, you gain grenade energy.