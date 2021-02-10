Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Aspect of Influence Quest Guide

In this Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Aspect of Influence guide, we’ll tell you how to start and complete the quest for unlocking this newest Aspect in Season of the Chosen of Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Aspect of Influence

The arrival of Destiny 2’s Season of the Chosen means that there’ll be a new aspect waiting for the Stasis subclass, the Aspect of Influence.

To equip this new Aspect, you’ll need to complete a quest given to you by the Exo Stranger near a small house in the southern Europa.

The quest is divided into three different parts. At first, you’ll have to destroy Entropic Shards and then complete a Heroic Exo challenge.

Finally, you’ll have to visit Ziggurat.

Destroying Entropic Shards

The first part of the quest will require you to destroy 7 Entropic Shards in the Well of Infinitude.

Destroying them is a piece of cake if you have the Salvation’s Grip Exotic grenade launcher.

The Entropic shards could easily be found by following your waypoint. However, Entropic Shards won’t be the only thing you’ll be on the lookout for.

You’ll also have to take care of several enemies, which are usually Vex, followed by a mini-boss, Wyvern.

Once the shards have been shot at and Wyvern taken care of, you’ll be rewarded with a Skeleton Key.

Completing a Heroic Exo Challenge

You’ll be tasked with protecting a central platform from enemies.

Even though they are mostly Vex, but they’ll come at you from all directions at the same time, making it considerably difficult for you to deal with them.

Therefore, the challenge is best taken on as a team.

Wyverns and Overload Champions will also spawn from time to time and when that happens, focus all of your energy towards them and finish them off first.

Overload Bow or Submachine Gun mod can be a great ally for the challenge. Try and unlock them prior to the challenge.

Visiting the Ziggurat

Now, to get the Aspect of Influence head to Ziggurat near the Exo Stranger and interact with the alter.