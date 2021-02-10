This Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Cabal Gold Farming guide will help you understand the different techniques you can employ to farm up Cabal Gold in Season 13.

Season 13 of Destiny 2, Season of the Chosen, is live and it features a new challenge where you have to face the Cabal Horde. This new season also brings a new currency, Cabal Gold.

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Cabal Gold Farming

Having an abundant amount of Cabal Gold is a must in Destiny 2’s Season of the Chosen.

You will require Cabal Gold for some very important purposes like Hammer of Proving Slotting, Focused Engram Challenges and weapon farming.

So now, let’s look at how to farm a bunch of Cabal Gold in D2 Season of the Chosen.

Cabal Gold Farming Techniques

In order to stock up on this new currency, you need to ensure that you indulge in many of the different in-game activities.

Some activities that guarantee you earn Cabal Gold include Public events, Strikes, Gambits, Crucibles and Certain other quests.

Among all the activities, Public events apparently net you more Cabal Gold per event. This way, you will be able to farm more in less time! Equip the Heroic Modifier as you complete Public events to make more gold for your time spent.

Another very effective way to farm up Cabal Gold much faster is to pick up Stasis Fragment Quests from the Exo Stranger. You can complete these quests and simultaneously farm up the material.

Note that the amount of Cabal gold you can stockpile is capped at 42 for now but will likely increase.

Hammer of Proving

Cabal Gold can be used in the Hammer of Proving so that you can obtain some additional Hammer Charges from the battleground activities; therefore, farming enough Cabal Gold is necessary.

Since you can stock up on the hammer charges using this specific hammer only, you surely need Cabal Gold.