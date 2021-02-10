In this Desperados 3 Achievements Guide, we will list down all the Achievements that are present in Desperados 3, and tell you how to achieve each one to platinum your game.

Desperados 3 Achievements

There are several different types of Achievements in Desperados 3 which includes tasks like killing a number of enemies, hiding bodies and many others. We will list all of them below.

Desperado

Rarity: Platinum

How to get: This unlocks when you unlock all other game trophies.

Veteran Bounty Hunter

Rarity: Gold

How to get: To get this, you will have to kill 31 hidden Mimimi devs. Mimimi devs are named enemies that are present throughout the game.

Hold left d-pad near an enemy and if you see the enemy having a specific, real name, kill them to count them as a Mimimi dev kill.

Sheriff’s Badge

Rarity: Gold

How to get: Unlocked by earning 90 badges. Each mission has 8 badges, and total number of badges in game is 112. Mission 1 and 7 however, don’t have any badges.

They Wear Red Bandanas

Rarity: Gold

How to get: Kill 75 long coat enemies to obtain this achievement.

Maneater Shrub

Rarity: Silver

How to get: Hide a total of 750 bodies to obtain this trophy. Enemy bodies can be hidden after you kill them.

Someone Call the Undertaker

Rarity: Silver

How to get: Kill 1,000 guard enemies throughout the game to earn this.

Lindberg and Hutch

Rarity: Silver

How to get: To get this trophy, decide the outcome of a duel. This can be done during Mission 1 ‘Devil’s Canyon’, where during the mission, 2 enemies will be about to duel and you can decide the duel by tossing a coin behind the enemy on the left.

Watch out Below!

Rarity: Silver

How to get: Get 50 guard kills using environment factor.

The Picnic

Rarity: Silver

How to get: Obtainable by having a mini picnic during Mission 2 ‘Byers Pass’. Use the ladder on the south-west end to go down and there you’ll be able to trigger a cutscene and a mini picnic.

Lost and Found

Rarity: Silver

How to get: During mission 8 ‘Baton Rouge’, you will get a sack of money while playing as Hector. Play through the mission until you reach a room with McCoy. Drop the money stack in the room to get this achievement.

Hardcore

Rarity: Silver

How to get: Complete a main story mission on ‘Desperado’ difficulty. However, completing mission 1 and 7 will not count.

Power Nap

Rarity: Silver

How to get: To get this trophy, pick up an enemy as hector during mission 14 ‘Las Pierdas’ and throw the enemy on Isabelle to knock her out and get the trophy.

Out of Sight, Out of Mind

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Hide 250 enemy bodies.

Another One Bites the Dust

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Kill 500 guard enemies to get this trophy.

Goodbye Colorado

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Will be obtained automatically while playing through the story missions.

Goodbye Louisiana

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Will be obtained automatically while playing through the story missions.

Package Delivered

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Will be obtained automatically while playing through the story missions.

Five Good Shots

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Will be obtained automatically while playing through the story missions.

Wait, did you say Marshal?

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Will be obtained automatically while playing through the story missions.

Like Clockwork

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: During a story mission, use all five characters to execute a plan to get his trophy.

Vendetta

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: During mission 15 ‘Casa DeVitt’, when you capture DeVitt, save your game and then kill him. This will get you a mission fail but also the trophy. Reload the saved game to return to the mission.

Inferno

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Burn 5 guard at the same time using oil traps during mission 5 ‘O’Hara Ranch’.

Kaboom!

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Kill 5 enemies at once using Dynamite.

M-M-M-M-MONSTER KILL

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Kill 6 guard enemies using a single character ability.

Gunslinger’s Creed

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: To obtain this, jump from a guard tower to a cart of hay. Mission 14 ‘Las Piedras’ or Baron Challenge 5 ‘For a Few Bullets More’ the best options to complete this challenge and get the trophy.

Sorry Dad!

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: To obtain this trophy, knock out your father during mission 1 ‘Devil’s Canyon’.

Exterminator

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Kill 10 small animals (chickens, rats or other) during the same mission.

Yakety Sax

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Make someone follow your character’s footprints for 25 meters to get this trophy.

Need a Dentist?

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: To get this, find a patient and bring them to the dentist.

Good Girl

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Get 75 kills with Hector’s trap ‘Bianca’.

Damn Good Marksman

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Snipe 50 guards while playing as McCoy.

Puppet Master

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Control 25 guards with Isabelle’s mind control ability to get this trophy.

Follow me Darling

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Flirt with guards using Kate and make them follow her for a total of 1,000 meters to get this achievement.

Doubletime

Rarity: Bronze

How to get: Get 200 guard kills using Cooper’s double shot gun to complete this.

Most Entertaining

Rarity: Gold

How to get: Complete 5 Baron Challenges to unlock this achievement.

Chicken Dinner

Rarity: Golden

How to get: Kill all 3 golden chickens in the game to unlock this achievement.

Seasoned Bounty Hunter

Rarity: Silver

How to get: Kill 15 Mimimi devs to get this trophy.