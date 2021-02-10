Assassin’s Creed Player Engagement Has Gone Up Since RPG Shift

Ubisoft just today held their quarterly investor conference call, and alongside a large number of other pieces of information, such as the success of the company’s more recently-released titles and future plans, Ubisoft also discussed Assassin’s Creed player engagement, and how it’s gone up since the series’ shift to an RPG style.

Ever since Assassin’s Creed: Origins, which eschewed the previous tried and true method of earlier Assassin’s Creed games to shift to a more RPG-esque format, Assassin’s Creed gameplay has been very different. Different weapons and gear with different stats, level-ups, and more have drastically shifted the style of the game.

At the same time, however, this has apparently turned out to be a good thing for Ubisoft. According to the investor call, since that shift, Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey have caused rising numbers in player engagement over the past several Assassin’s Creed games.

The RPG-styled Assassin’s Creed games have led to new records being broken in Assassin’s Creed player engagement, likely due to the vastness of each game’s world and the ability to collect gear and specialize your character however you want.

Another reason for why engagement has gone up might also be the way that Ubisoft has chosen eras for its Assassin’s Creed games, to say nothing of the new style. Alongside new eras that have not been probed before, such as Ptolemaic Egypt, Ancient Greece, and now the Viking Age, players have also been given more experience about the Isu, including technology, weapons, and more.

Assassin’s Creed player engagement also likely has to do with the large amount of story DLC each game has gotten, ranging from the two individual story DLCs of Origins to the Fate of Atlantis sequential DLC story arc in Odyssey. While Valhalla has yet to get any story DLC, we can likely expect more of the same from it.

Either way, the shift in gameplay style has still allowed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to break a record as the most popular Assassin’s Creed release yet.