To help you out with your playthrough of Valheim, we’ve prepared these Valheim Beginners Tips where we’ll be going over the most important tips and tricks you need to know when starting out in Valheim.

Valheim Beginners Tips

Valheim is an exploration and survival game set in a brutal viking world currently available in Steam Early Access.

To get you started in the harsh world of Valheim, we have prepared these helpful tips to ensure your survival.

What to Do When Starting Out

When you start out your playthrough of Valheim, you might think that you need to craft dozens of things and build a mega fortress to survive, but that’s totally not the case.

Instead, you can start out modestly. All you really need is to build a basic house on a flat stretch of ground. To do this, you just need to create a hammer and chop down some trees to get the wood needed for the house.

You can then put a bed and workbench down in there and craft some basic tools and armor. Make sure to put some shingles in there to be safe from the elements.

You’ll also need a campfire to keep yourself warm and be able to rest in bed.

When constructing your house, make sure to build some sort of chimney or window so that the smoke from the campfire can escape. If you don’t do that, the smoke will damage the walls of your house.

Gather Food

Now that you have a place to live, your next objective is to gather food. There are two ways to gather food: hunting and harvesting.

If you want to go out hunting, you’ll have three options for food: boars, necks and deer.

Boars are quite dangerous since they attack you when you approach them, so you shouldn’t hunt them just yet.

Necks are tiny reptiles that drop their tail when you kill them. You can then cook their tail and eat it.

Deer are very hard to hunt as they’re very agile. You’ll need a bow or flint spear to hunt them.

When it comes to harvesting, you can harvest blueberries, mushrooms and raspberries. They’re not as satiating as meat, but you can harvest a lot of them, so they’re still a great source of food.

If you don’t know already, you can only eat three items at once and you can’t have two of the same type of food. For example, you can’t eat Deer meat twice in a row.

You’ll gain some health and stamina from each item of food you eat. The more food you have the merrier, especially when you’re starting out. It’ll allow you to explore the world more freely.

Build Storage

As you explore the world of Valheim and gather resources, you’ll soon realize that you need some place to store everything since your inventory is quite small.

You should craft at least 5 chests at this point to store your items. This will require a lot of wood, so try to make harvesting wood a hobby of yours so you’ll have wood whenever you need it.

Defeat Eikthyr

Eikthyr is the first boss of Valheim. You’ll find out Eikthyr’s location from the runestone located in the area where you started out.

When you’re fully settled in the game, meaning you have a house, food and an abundance of resources, it’ll be time to fight Eikthyr.

To summon Eikthyr, you’ll need a couple of deer trophies. Once you have them, head to the location you learned from the runestone and present the trophies at the altar to summon him.

Eikthyr is a giant elk with antlers made out of lightning. The best way to go about this boss fight is to use a bow of a spear since Eikthyr is very deadly up close.

Eikthyr will drop a Forsaken trophy and hardened antlers. These antlers can be used to make an antler pickaxe that can mine copper and tin, so it’ll allow you to progress further into the game.

Build Outposts and Continue Exploring

The world of Valheim is massive. There are a ton of abandoned houses and ruins for you to explore.

After defeating Eikthyr, make sure to go out exploring further and try to use these abandoned houses to create some outposts for yourself. The more outposts you create, the more you’ll be able to explore.