New Prince Of Persia Game Allegedly Gets Concept Art

That new Prince of Persia game which Ubisoft has reportedly been working on in secret may have just surfaced online.

It was discovered earlier today that concept artist Lucas Leger, who previously worked with Ubisoft on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, posted a new concept art on his personal ArtStation account last week which may as well be of the rumored, new Prince of Persia game.

The concept art in question shows the ruins of an ancient city in the middle of a desert with skeletal guards and an undead elephant guarding an entrance bridge. The scene and particularly the enemies are reminiscent of Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands which was released a decade back. The unannounced, new Prince of Persia game might be taking a few pages out of that installment.

The new Prince of Persia game was leaked by an Indian YouTuber back in December 2020. The game was initially said to be a reboot before being changed into a new entry in the franchise. The source behind the leak accurately predicted the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake before the official announcement. It hence reasons that his other claims may be accurate as well.

While pending confirmation, the new Prince of Persia game is rumored to be releasing somewhere in 2023 or 2024. The game will apparently feature redesigned and completely new gameplay mechanics to lay a foundation for future installments.

Most importantly, the mainline Ubisoft division is said to be helming the project which should be assuring for fans. The announced Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake is being handled by a smaller, inexperienced team and which resulted in a lot of disappointed critics. The Sands of Time remake, as a result, has now been delayed indefinitely with a speculated new release window somewhere in 2022.