In this guide we will show you how to easily kill Mimics and Manglers in the new CoD Cold War Zombies Firebase Z map. We will help you learn the different types of mods, weapons, and strategies you need to face the new monsters in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

A new Zombies map, Firebase Z, is finally out for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War that features two new enemy types; Mimics and Manglers.

How to Kill Mimics and Manglers Easily in Cold War Zombies Firebase Z

Firebase Z is the new Cold War Zombies map set in the jungles of Vietnam. This new map embarks the return of the Mangler mini-bosses from Black Ops 3 and introduces new Mimics mini-bosses.

Below is a brief description of the new enemy types and tips and tricks on how to face these enemies:

Mimics

Mimics will spawn in the shape of scorestreaks or different equipment lying on the floor, right after you turn on the Firebase power. When you get too close to them, they will transform into their original form and attack you.

Mimics can only tank few shots but, they deal a large amount of damage when they hit you.

They can also shoot their tendrils to grab you and land a few hits on you. These hits will lower your health to where you are barely alive, and one hit will down you.

The trick to facing Mimics is to keep a medium distance to them and get the Brain Rot Ammo Mod from the Pack-A-Punch machine.

Use a shotgun combined with the Ammo Mod and aim at their head. You will be able to kill Mimics with one headshot.

Manglers

Manglers are heavy tank zombies equipped with armor and a projectile launcher that shoots sonic blasts at you. Manglers will start spawning after round 16.

Their movement speed is pretty low but, they can deal a hefty amount of damage. Get too close to Manglers, and they will swing their cannons at you.

Like how Brain Rot Ammo Mod works well against Mimic, Napalm Ammo Mod combined with a shotgun is Manglers’ kryptonite.

Keep a distance from Manglers and shoot at the cannons on their right hand when they’re charging. It will make them blow up instantly, regardless of how much health they have.

Keep these strategies in mind, and you can easily beat the Firebase Z level in Cold War Zombies.