Games Supporting Ray Tracing in 2021

If you’re looking to learn more about Ray Tracing, then we’ve got you covered with this article where we’ll be going over all the information you need to know about the games released so far in 2021 and before that support Ray Tracing.

What is Ray Tracing

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest gaming-related news for the past two years, chances are you’ve heard the term ‘Ray Tracing’ being flung around left and right, but what does Ray Tracing actually mean?

To put it in layman’s terms, Ray Tracing makes the lighting in videogames as realistic as possible by simulating the light rays in real-time instead of pre-rendering them.

Before Ray Tracing, the lighting in all videogames was rendered during rasterization. In this process, 3D polygonal images are converted into 2D images using pixels.

You may think that games already have realistic lighting because you can see the reflections, shadows and lens flare, etc., but that’s far from the truth.

Without Ray Tracing, the game’s engine pre-renders the lighting effects based on how the light should be affected by the different positions of the various objects and surfaces in the game.

So, the lighting effects without Ray Tracing are pretty much completely static. The reflections and shadows will remain the same no matter how you and the other objects interact with each other and the environment.

But now that Ray Tracing has come along, the lighting effects in the game have been taken to a whole new level.

The interesting thing about Ray Tracing is that even though it makes the lighting completely realistic, it doesn’t simulate the light the same way it works in real life.

In the physical world, billions of photons are emitted from a light source which then bounces around the environment until they hit your eyeball, after which your brain translates all these photons into a single image.

For it to work this way with Ray Tracing would require an absolutely absurd amount of power, so Ray Tracing works in the opposite way.

With Ray Tracing, a light beam starts from your character’s POV and bounces around like a real light beam would, absorbing the colors and reflective properties of the objects it bounces off of, until the Ray Tracing algorithm determines the accurate light sources that light beam would get affected by.

It works this way because this requires much, much less computing power than doing it the other way around.

So, with Ray Tracing, the light rays in your game accurately reflect off all the objects present in the game’s world, and they create extremely realistic shadows and reflections.

What Kind of Hardware Does Ray Tracing Require

The real catch with Ray Tracing technology is the beefy hardware it requires.

Raytracing was introduced to the market with the release of Nvidia’s RTX 2000 series. These were some super expensive cards that came with Nvidia’s new RT cores which support Ray Tracing.

The RTX 2000 series was greeted with mixed reviews due to its price and the fact that the Ray Tracing was yet to be properly optimized.

Then came the RTX 3000 series, and all those complaints went away. The cards from this series give about 2x the performance of their RTX 2000 counterparts at the same retail price.

Ray Tracing has now become much more viable than it used to be, as you don’t need to spend all your life savings to get a GPU that can actually handle it. You can even try Ray Tracing on older GTX series GPUs now.

AMD has also begun manufacturing cards with Ray Tracing support, so you can also enjoy it even if you’re Team Red.

Below is a list of every single GPU that currently supports Ray Tracing from Nvidia while AMD’s RDNA2 GPUs will also offer raytracing capabilities.

GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

GeForce GTX 1660

Nvidia Titan Xp (2017)

Nvidia Titan X (2016)

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

GeForce GTX 1080

GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

GeForce GTX 1070

GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

GeForce RTX 2060

GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q

GeForce RTX 2070

GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q

GeForce RTX 2070 Super

GeForce RTX 2080

GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q

GeForce RTX 2080 Super

GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q

GeForce RTX 3060

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

GeForce RTX 3070

GeForce RTX 3080

GeForce RTX 3090

Quadro RTX 3000

Quadro RTX 3000 Max-Q

Quadro RTX 4000

Quadro RTX 4000 Max-Q

Quadro RTX 5000

Quadro RTX 5000 Max-Q

Quadro RTX 6000

Quadro RTX 8000

RTX Supported Games

The catalog of games that support Ray Tracing is ever-expanding. Most of the newest AAA games support this feature, so it seems like Ray Tracing is here to stay.

Below is a list of every single game currently available that supports Ray Tracing or RTX in one form or another.

Game Support Amid Evil RTX + DLSS Battlefield V RTX + DLSS Bright Memory Infinite RTX + DLSS Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War RTX + DLSS Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) RTX + DLSS Control RTX + DLSS Cyberpunk 2077 RTX + DLSS Crysis Remastered RTX Deliver Us The Moon RTX + DLSS Dirt 5 RTX Fortnite RTX + DLSS Ghostrunner RTX + DLSS Godfall RTX Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries RTX + DLSS Metro Exodus RTX + DLSS Minecraft RTX + DLSS Moonlight Blade RTX Observer: System Redux RTX Pumpkin Jack RTX Quake II RTX RTX Ring Of Elysium RTX Shadow of the Tomb Raider RTX + DLSS Stay in the Light RTX The Medium RTX + DLSS Watch Dogs Legion RTX + DLSS Wolfenstein: Youngblood RTX + DLSS World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands RTX Xuan-Yuan Sword VII RTX

There are also quite a few upcoming games that will support ray tracing features or RTX, so below is a list of all the upcoming releases that will come with this feature either at game launch or through a post-launch update.