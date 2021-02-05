That Silent Hill Reboot Interview Has Been Removed

Japanese composer Akira Yamaoka may have recently let slip just too many clues to confirm the long-rumored Silent Hill reboot, at least in the eyes of fans.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Arabic publication Al Hub confirmed that it was “asked to remove” the video interview with Yamaoka but refrained from mentioning as to who exactly made the request.

Statement:

We thank you for your support which contributed to the spread of the interview that we published yesterday with Akira Yamaoka around the world.

We were asked to remove the clip, and it has been removed.

We apologize

and stay tuned for the next interviews https://t.co/sMuGmf6NIT — Al Hub – الهَب (@TheHubKW) February 5, 2021

In the said interview, Yamaoka teased that his “next project will be revealed sometime around summer” and will be what “fans have been hoping to hear about.” Yamaoka composed the soundtracks of the first three mainline installments in the Silent Hill franchise as well as various other latter entries. It was hence natural for fans to believe that he was teasing the Silent Hill reboot.

Removal of the interview is now being taken as further confirmation about the rumored project. Konami may have as well been the one to make the removal request. The developer is said to be collaborating with Sony Interactive Entertainment to bring the Silent Hill reboot to PlayStation 5. There appears to be a timed exclusive deal in the mix. Though, Sony was rumored at one point to be acquiring rights to the horror franchise itself.

If what fans are making of the Yamaoka interview is true, the Silent Hill reboot will probably be announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this summer. E3 2021 will be held from June 15 to June 17, presumably as a digital event. Fans will have to wait out another four months to know the truth.