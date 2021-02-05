That Cyberpunk 2077 Security Vulnerability Has Been Hot-Fixed

Cyberpunk 2077 was reportedly hiding a serious security vulnerability for the past week which has now finally been addressed by developer CD Projekt Red.

According to patch notes shared for a new update earlier today, hot-fix 1.12 “addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution” in Cyberpunk 2077. That covers a fix for “a buffer overrun issue” and the removal or replacement of “non-ASLR DLLs” in the game to plug the reported breach.

The said security vulnerability was discovered by modders more than a week ago. CD Projekt Red was informed immediately but the developer waited this long to release a hot-fix. The vulnerability allowed players to remotely execute malicious codes to take control of any PC that had either downloaded infected mods or infected save files. Cyberpunk 2077 hence had a literal real-world security breach the kind of which players are open to on the streets of Night City.

Elsewhere, CD Projekt Red has released official tools and resources to boost modding capabilities in Cyberpunk 2077. These have been assured to be “continuously updated alongside the game patches to ensure compatibility.”

An official modding support will go a long way to sustain the modding potential of the game. That being said, Cyberpunk 2077 has been receiving new mods since the day it was released. With the added helping hand of CD Projekt Red, modders are now looking into new ways to mod the game, including being able to swap character models to make for bizarre romance options.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on all major platforms, including the new consoles as well as Google Stadia. CD Projekt Red plans to release a major enhancement update to take full advantage of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles later in the year. Until then, playing the game through backwards compatibility should suffice.