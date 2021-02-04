In this guide, we will be telling you How to Get the Resident Evil Nemesis Mask in The Division 2, which is available in the game as part of the crossover event called Codename: Nightmare.

The Division 2 Resident Evil Nemesis Mask

Codename: Nightmare event has brought a lot of the fan-favorite Resident Evil characters to The Division 2.

And players can collect all of these cool apparel as well as the ultimate prize, which is the Nemesis (B.O.W) mask.

To get this terrifying yet amazing mask, players have to unlock all of the other event apparel first.

Unlocking all Codename: Nightmare Event Apparel

To unlock the Nemesis mask, players need to unlock 100% of the available event outfits. We are going to list all of those below:

Specialized

Rebecca Chambers S.T.A.R.S. shirt

Claire Redfield jacket

Rebecca Chambers S.T.A.R.S. pants

Leon Kennedy jacket

Rebecca Chambers S.T.A.R.S. boot

Superior

Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. boots

Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. pants

Chris Redfield S.T.A.R.S. shirt

Chris Redfield S.T.A.R.S. pants

Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. beret

Chris Redfield S.T.A.R.S. boots

Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. shirt

High-End

Umbrella Corporation Operative helmet

Umbrella Corporate Operative pants

Corporate weapon skin

Scratch Pad weapon skin

Umbrella Corporation Operative shirt

Crimson weapon skin

Decorator weapon skin

Dapper weapon skin

Umbrella Corporation weapon skin

These apparels can be obtained via event keys, which can be acquired through two different methods:

Increasing your Agent’s SHD level

Spending Premium Credits (Real Monies)

It should be noted that if you opt for the former option, then you’ll have to level up your SHD rank 4 times for each Event Key.

Once you unlock & obtain all of the cosmetics in Codename: Nightmare, you will be awarded the Nemesis mask. You are now ready to wear it and scare or flex on other Agents.

The Codename: Nightmare event in The Division 2 goes away on February 15th so be quick!