In this guide, we will be telling you How to Get the Resident Evil Nemesis Mask in The Division 2, which is available in the game as part of the crossover event called Codename: Nightmare.
The Division 2 Resident Evil Nemesis Mask
Codename: Nightmare event has brought a lot of the fan-favorite Resident Evil characters to The Division 2.
And players can collect all of these cool apparel as well as the ultimate prize, which is the Nemesis (B.O.W) mask.
To get this terrifying yet amazing mask, players have to unlock all of the other event apparel first.
Unlocking all Codename: Nightmare Event Apparel
To unlock the Nemesis mask, players need to unlock 100% of the available event outfits. We are going to list all of those below:
Specialized
- Rebecca Chambers S.T.A.R.S. shirt
- Claire Redfield jacket
- Rebecca Chambers S.T.A.R.S. pants
- Leon Kennedy jacket
- Rebecca Chambers S.T.A.R.S. boot
Superior
- Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. boots
- Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. pants
- Chris Redfield S.T.A.R.S. shirt
- Chris Redfield S.T.A.R.S. pants
- Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. beret
- Chris Redfield S.T.A.R.S. boots
- Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. shirt
High-End
- Umbrella Corporation Operative helmet
- Umbrella Corporate Operative pants
- Corporate weapon skin
- Scratch Pad weapon skin
- Umbrella Corporation Operative shirt
- Crimson weapon skin
- Decorator weapon skin
- Dapper weapon skin
- Umbrella Corporation weapon skin
These apparels can be obtained via event keys, which can be acquired through two different methods:
- Increasing your Agent’s SHD level
- Spending Premium Credits (Real Monies)
It should be noted that if you opt for the former option, then you’ll have to level up your SHD rank 4 times for each Event Key.
Once you unlock & obtain all of the cosmetics in Codename: Nightmare, you will be awarded the Nemesis mask. You are now ready to wear it and scare or flex on other Agents.
The Codename: Nightmare event in The Division 2 goes away on February 15th so be quick!