How to Get Beskar Umbrella in Fortnite

This guide walks you through the process of acquiring the Mando’s Bounty Beskar Umbrella in the Mando’s Bounty Mode in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 5 has introduced a new mode, Mando’s Bounty limited-time mode. In this mode, you’ll have to go through the likes of Din Djarin and others in order to win.

How to Get Mando’s Bounty Beskar Umbrella in Fortnite

In Fortnite’s Mando’s Bounty Mode, you’ll have to hunt down certain parts of the maps to take out the enemy players in exchange for galactic credits.

Each kill will grant you an extra Credit and once you’re at the top of the chart, you’ll get hunted by the Mandalorian.

If you manage to outlast every enemy and survive the hunt of The Mandalorian, you’ll get rewarded with the Beskar umbrella in FN. However, it is much harder than it sounds.

This may sound like a typical Fortnite play where you’ll have to survive players and win the Battle Royale, but as soon as you get targeted by the Mandalorian, you’ll end up getting wiped out of the match in no time unless you’re prepared.

Therefore, the best strategy is to camp at a safe location, move out, kill few enemies if you have to and try not to get caught.

Keep in mind that if you try to be Rambo in this mode, you’ll end up dead pretty early into the match. You’re given three lives and you must use them fairly.

Don’t throw away your lives just for an easy kill. Survive till the end and try to avoid going on a kill rampage as it’s going to expose you in the match and you don’t want that to happen.

Once you’ve wiped out the opponents and survived the match, you’ll find the Beskar umbrella as a reward in your FN locker.