Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 introduces Exotic weapons, putting an end to the Mythic weapon Era. This gives more players a variety of overpowered weapons to utilize to win their matches. This Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Exotic Weapon Locations guide helps you find these Exotic weapons.

Note: Season 5 still includes Mythic weapons, but they’re now limited.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Exotic Weapon Locations

Exotic weapons are purchasable via grinding Gold bars. Once you’ve collected a good number of Gold bars, simply buy an Exotic weapon from an NPC vendor. These NPCs are found on different dotted parts of the map.

FN Chapter 2 Season 5 includes Exotic Weapons like:

The Big Chill Grenade Launcher

Dragon’s Breath Sniper

Hop Rock Dualies

Chug Cannon

Burst Quad Launcher

The Big Chill Grenade Launcher

Big Chill is one of those weapons that may help you survive a number of opponent attacks. This weapon is a type of Kit launcher found at Catty Corner and you can purchase it from Snowmando for 1,455 Gold Bars.

Dragon’s Breath Sniper

The Dragon’s Breath Sniper deals average fire damage and can be purchased from Blaze at Timber Tent or Pristine Point for 1,213 Gold Bars. If you can’t find it in any one of the locations, head over to the other if you still have time.

Hop Rock Dualies

Just like its fellow Exotic weapon, the Dragon’s Breath Sniper, Hop Rock Dualies can also be found at two different marks on the map. You can purchase it from Cole at North Moutain of the Retail Row or Shipwreck Cove for 500 Gold Bars.

Chug Cannon

The Chug Cannon is found by interacting with Remedy at either Hilltop House or Craggy Cliffs; another weapon found in two different locations. You can purchase this weapon for 600 Gold Bars.

Burst Quad Launcher

An explosive weapon that can be purchased from Fishstick at Coral Castle or Craggy Cliffs for 600 Gold Bars. This weapon is one of the strongest Exotic weapons you’ll find in Chapter 2.

These were the five Exotic Weapons found in Fortnite Season 5.