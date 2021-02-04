Control Ultimate Edition Performance Almost Flawless On Xbox Series X, Playstation 5

One of the big releases that’s hit next-gen consoles recently is the reveal of Control Ultimate Edition, an ultimate version of the game that includes all of its DLC and is also playable on the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. The Control Ultimate Edition performance is spot-on for those consoles, too.

The information comes from a recently-released video from Digital Foundry, which goes into detail on the performance of the game on next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X, Series X, and Playstation 5. Since every console has a difference between a Performance Mode and Graphics Mode, they took a look at each.

Each mode goes into different methods of increasing the visuals on games. Performance mode sacrifices resolution and graphics for a faster framerate, while graphics mode locks the framerate at 30 in order to increase the resolution and graphics.

Both the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5 are capable of taking Control Ultimate Edition performance as high as they’re capable of, as both consoles are capable of running the game in 1440p resolution while the Xbox Series S, though still powerful, can only run it at 900p.

Considering the Xbox Series S is supposed to be a more economical alternative to the Xbox Series X, that’s not much of a surprise, and the fact that it’s still able to perform so well when last-gen consoles had difficulty with the base version of Control is still an achievement.

The main issue facing all three consoles when dealing with the game’s performance is when things really start to get hectic, with a large amount of objects, particle effects, and other things to keep track of often causing the framerate to dip.

But, if you haven’t picked up Control until now, whether you have the Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, or even the Series S, you can’t argue with the Control Ultimate Edition performance. You can see Digital Foundry’s video by following this link.