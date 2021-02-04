Animal Crossing New Horizons Festivale Event Guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ latest update Festivale brings with it th exciting Festivale event. In this Animal Crossing guide, we will breakdown the entire Festivale event along with the newly added items and how you can unlock them.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Festivale Event

The festivale event in Animal Crossing will be happening on February 15th. The event will most likely take place at 5:00 AM and end at 4:59 AM on February 16th. Let’s break down the entire Festivale event first.

Talk to Pave the Peacock Villager

Pave is the peacock in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch (ACNH). This peacock will appear on February 15th from 5:00 AM to 4:59 AM of February 16th.

Pave will ask you to bring a feather with a specific color. Your task is to find the feathers floating around the Island and bring them to Pave. You have to use your net to catch these colorful feathers.

Rare Feathers

The rainbow-colored feathers are rare, and if you bring them to Pave, you will be given a special reward. Once you’ve brought all the feathers to Pave, he will perform a unique dance number for you.

You will either get a DIY recipe or furniture from Pave as a reward for collecting feathers.

Festivale Recipes From Pavé

There is a chance that you will obtain DIY recipes of Festivale furniture as a reward for participation in the event.

Pave will provide you with a new DIY recipe that will help you craft Rainbow Feathers using one feather of each color.

An important thing to be kept in mind about this event is that one cannot time travel to play the Festivale.

However, you can get the items of the festivale through time travel beforehand.

Festivale Items List

Let’s talk about the exciting items that will come along with this occasion. There are a total of nine furniture items and three pieces of clothing.

You will get a single item per day. The items will be made available for you from February 1st. You can purchase these items in Nook’s Cranny and Able Sisters.

Furniture Items

The festivale furniture will be available for you from February 1st till February 15th.

You can purchase this furniture as seasonal items in Nook’s Cranny, but they can’t be re-purchased at Nook Shopping just like other seasonal items.

Festivale Lamp

You can purchase this item for 1500 bells at Nook’s Cranny.

Festivale Drum

You can purchase this item from Nook’s Cranny for 2100 bells.

Festivale Stage

You can get this item for 6000 bells at Nook’s Cranny.

Festival Stall

This festivale item is available for 3000 bells at Nook’s Cranny.

Festivale Garland

This festivale item is available for 4000 bells at Nook’s Cranny.

Festivale Confetti Machine

Available for 5000 bells at Nook’s cranny.

Festivale Flag

You can purchase this flag for 1300 bells at Nook’s Cranny.

Festivale Parasol

Purchase this item for 2500 bells at Nook’s Cranny.

Festivale Balloon Lamp

Available for 4000 bells at Nook’s Cranny.

Color Variation Options

The color options are unique and fixed for each Island. To customize your furniture, you’ll have to go to another player’s Island. For now, the color options available are Green, Rainbow, Purple, Red, and Blue.

Feathers for Customization

It is important to note that feathers are necessary for you to customize the furniture into different colors. It is recommended that you collect colorful feathers throughout the festivale.

Clothing Items

There will be various new Festivale items available for a limited amount of time. These items include limited headwear, bottoms, and tops at the Able Sisters shop; there may be color variations.

Festivale Accessory

Available for 2240 Bells at Able Sisters

Festivale Tank Dress

Available for 2600 Bells at Able Sisters.

Festivale Costume

Available for 2600 Bells at Able Sisters.

Color Variations

Four different color variations will be available for you to choose from. These colors include Purple, Green, Red, and Blue.

Random Lineup

The lineup of these clothes changes daily at Able Sisters. By February 15th, you shall find three varieties of Festivale garments available.

Update your Software to Unlock these Items

You will have to update your ACNH software to Ver.1.7.0 or above to unlock these Festivale Clothing Items.

New Reactions

A festivale reaction set called The Viva Festivale Reaction Set will be available at Nook’s Cranny’s shelf. This set includes four responses called Feelin’ It, Let’s Go, Viva and Confetti.

Other Holiday Occasions and Additions

Besides the festivale, other additions in the game include exciting occasions, recipes, and costumes worth mentioning.

Seasonal Items

Seasonal items to celebrate Valentines and occasions like Groundhog Day and Big Game Celebration will be available for you from February 1st to February 14th.

You can purchase different chocolate hearts and heart-shaped bouquets through Nook Shopping.

You can also order your very own Resetti Model from the Seasonal tab of Nook Shopping from January 25th to February 2nd.

New Mermaid Fence DIY Recipe

This recipe is a surprise addition to the game; you can craft a Mermaid Fence using this formula.

To learn this recipe, you have to visit Pascal in the ocean when diving for scallops. This recipe requires to have 1 Pearl, 5 Coral, and 5 Sand Dollars.

Setsubun Holiday: Set of Ogre Costumes and Masks

A small set of these items is available at Able Sisters to celebrate the Japanese Sestsubun holiday.

These items include; Horned-Orge Masks in color blue, red, and green, and Ogre costumes of the same color. An Okame Mask is also available to purchase at Able Sisters.

Super Bowl: Football Rug and Megaphones

You can order the Football Rug and Cheer Megaphones from the Seasonal tab in Nook Shopping.

These items are available from January 25th until February 15th to celebrate Super Bowl.

The megaphone comes in four different colors: Fiery Cheer Megaphone, Football Cheer Megaphone, Glittery Cheer Megaphone, and Starry Cheer Megaphone.

The January Update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the first significant new content added to the game this year.

Keep an eye out for the exciting occasions, items, and recipes mentioned above to get the most out of this Animal Crossing New Horizons Festivale Event update!