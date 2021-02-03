Activision Reiterates Warzone Anti-Cheat Promises Nearly 1 Year Later

Call of Duty: Warzone has been marred by rampant cheating since its release in March 2020. The situation was become even worse in recent months and has forced Activision to make a new round of promises, which incidentally follow similar promises made by the publisher last year that remain unfulfilled to date.

According to a new blog post earlier today, Activision will be upgrading the anti-cheat software of Warzone for enhanced cheat detections. The publisher will also be deploying “additional detection technology” and “new resources dedicated to monitoring and enforcement” of “consistent and timely bans.”

Activision further shared that more than 300,000 Warzone accounts have been permanently banned for cheating since launch, 60,000 of which were banned in the past day alone. It should be noted that the game has more than 85 million players worldwide. A tally of 300,000 detected cheaters in the past year hence hardly makes a dent when every single lobby has a likelihood of having at least one cheater, a ratio that more or less remains consistent.

Warzone was launched last year to accompany Modern Warfare. Back then, developer Infinity Ward was given the daunting task of addressing cheaters and which yielded no results. With the recent integration with the new Black Ops Cold War, the same task has now been handed over to developer Raven Software.

“We will provide monthly updates at a minimum, and when possible, weekly updates to the community,” said Activision. “For Warzone communications, the Warzone development team at Raven Software will take the lead on sharing updates going forward.”

Elsewhere, John “Soap” MacTavish might possibly be added as a new playable operator. He served as a main character in the original Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 story arcs. With rumors about a Modern Warfare 2 reboot on the horizon, Soap may as well find his place in Warzone in the coming months.