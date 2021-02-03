PS5 Sales To Likely Exceed PS4 For The Launch Year

PlayStation 5 was launched in November 2020 with a sales forecast of selling at least 7.6 million units by March 2021. The next-generation PlayStation console is actually all set to not only meet but also exceed that sales forecast.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed in an earnings report for the third quarter ended of the 2020 financial year that 4.5 million PS5 consoles were sold between November and December 2020. That means the console manufacturer has to sell another 3 million units by March 2021 to meet the 7.6 million forecast.

Selling through a mere 3 million units in three months should not be a problem. Sony was already reported last year to be manufacturing around 15 million PS5 units for the same financial year. The final sales tally will hence likely be far more.

It should be noted that both PS5 and PS4 were launched in the same month of November, which carries significance because Sony sold 7 million PS4 consoles by the end of that fiscal year. Comparing the same financial launch period, the new PS5 at the very least will easily match the same sales figure by March 2021. The more likelihood however being a massive sales milestone of perhaps more than 10 million (or even 15 million) PlayStation 5 units sold.

Something else to point out is that demand was and continues to be far more than supply. Sony Interactive Entertainment was unable to provide enough PS5 consoles during the holiday season due to the impact of COVID-19 earlier in the year and scalpers emptying out retailers around the globe.

“We are currently on track to meet our sales goal for the fiscal year of more than 7.6 million units, but we have not been able to fully meet the high level of demand from customers,” says Sony. “We continue to do everything in our power to ship as many units as possible to customers who are waiting for a PS5.”

While Sony managed to sell 4.5 million consoles by December 2020, it did so at the official retail price. A significant number of those consoles were sold later on by scalpers and hoarders for double or sometimes triple the retail price, a revenue stream that reportedly brought in millions of dollars for a select few.