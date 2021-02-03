This guide will tell you How to Mute Chat in Destruction AllStars so that the always-on mic of DualSense controller doesn’t end up being an annoying experience.

Destruction AllStars is free for Playstation Plus subscribers, due to which a large number of people are availing the opportunity to play the game. However, the experience may get annoying when you play the game and have to hear unwanted voices from other players.

Mute Chat in Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars, by default, keeps the mic for each player on. This, paired with the fact that it’s available for free to every PS+ subscriber, means lots of noise coming from each player’s mic on their PS5’s DualSense controller.

The menu where you can mute them isn’t entirely obvious but don’t worry, we’ll help you out.

Muting the Players

Press the PlayStation button on your controller to bring up the system menu, I.e., the Playstation’s System menu not the in-game menu.

Use the touchpad to hover over the Voice Chat card and then press the square button. By doing so, you will mute all other players in your particular session of the particular game mode.

This process will have to be repeated if your match ends as you will be placed in a new temporary party in the new game you start.

Another way of avoiding unwanted game chat from random players is by creating a Party of your own where you can sit alone in peace and what’s even better is that you can invite your friends from the friends’ list. This way you will be talking to them only.

There is no way to mute individual players furthermore, you can also access the different game chat options by pressing X while hovering over the voice card. This will allow you to adjust the speaker as well as your mic volume.

Lastly, if you want to mute yourself, press the small button below the PlayStation Button on the PS5 Dualsense controller; this will turn the light orange, muting you. Press the button again to undo the effect.