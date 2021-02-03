Gearbox And 2K Agree On Borderlands “Exploitation” After Embracer Merger

Gearbox Software will continue to work on the Borderlands franchise with 2K Games despite being acquired by the Embracer Group.

Embracer has agreed to pay up to $1.3 billion to add Gearbox to its portfolio as a wholly-owned subsidiary. The deal from earlier today immediately put questions on the future of Borderlands but which should not be a cause for alarm.

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford has confirmed that the merger will not shut out 2K Games which has been a publisher of the franchise for several years running. “Certain rights for exploitation” have been put in place between all parties concerned but which remain to be shared with the public.

Pitchford has only made it clear that ownership of the Borderlands IP belongs to Gearbox. Rights to an IP however can be split several ways. 2K Games may still have a stake in Borderlands from a publishing standpoint. How exactly Embracer will be sharing the Borderlands pie is unknown at the time of writing.

Gearbox $EMBRAC is planning to continue to cooperate with 2K on Borderlands. — EmbracerInvestor (@EmbracerInvest) February 3, 2021

Randy Pitchford $EMBRAC on Borderlands ownership: "We have a relationship with 2K where we have agreed on certain rights for exploitation of the IP." "The ownership of the IP is clear. The IP is our IP." — EmbracerInvestor (@EmbracerInvest) February 3, 2021

“Gearbox is arguably one of the most creative and valuable independent developers in the world,” said Lars Wingefors, founder and CEO of Embracer Group, in a statement. “We believe that the resources offered by Embracer will position Gearbox for significant growth in the years to come.”

Embracer Group, for those unaware, is also the parent company of THQ Nordic as well as Koch Media and Saber Interactive. Embracer collectively has more than 200 game franchises under its wing including Saints Row, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, and now Borderlands.