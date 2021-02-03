Destruction AllStars Trophies Guide

In this guide for Destruction AllStars, we will lay out all the trophies in the game as well as the description of each trophy and what you need to do to make it all yours.

Destruction AllStars Trophies

There aren’t many trophies to collect in AllStars meaning that getting the Platinum trophy should be quicker than other games.

Some of the Trophies feature specific modes and they might be hidden; we will go over all of these.

General and Hidden Trophies

The General Trophies are by far the easiest to unlock as their requirements are pretty straightforward. There are 4 General Trophies, each requiring you to do the following:

AllStar: Win 50 online matches

Checking out the competition: Win 1 match with each AllStar

The Hero We Don’t Deserve: Destroy Hero Opponent Vehicle in an online match

Wreckognised: Obtain S Rank Wreckognition Rating or higher.

Now let’s look into hidden trophies that might be the hardest to earn.

Some of these hidden trophies may require you to be playing as a certain character or be in a specific game mode, mainly online match.

There are 16 of these hidden trophies in Destruction AllStars, so let’s dig in.

Bullet

Drive Sabre playing as Hana and slice two vehicles in an online match.

Chewed Up

Drive Shredder playing as Blue Fang and shred 3 cars in an online match.

Flame On

Use Wildfire playing as Lupita to set 3 Allstars on fire.

Flamethrower

Let Fuego use Cerebrus to put an entire team on fire.

Ghost

Use Cypher to deal 100 damage in stealth mode, take no damage in an online match.

Hit List

Xander must take 3 targets in single Xero’s X-ray shot in an online match.

Home Run

Twinkle Riot must wreck 3 enemies using Mr Sparkles breakers in an online game.

Impenetrable

Ultimo Barricado must block 100 damage with Undisputed Shield in an online game.

Instant Service

Boxtop must attach 3 drone to enemies using Boxmobile.

No Escape

Ratu must kill a team with Barong’s Countdown in an online match.

Party Animal

Rescue needs to smoke 3 enemies with Smoke commander( online game).

Pitch Perfect

Harmony must wreck 3 enemies using CRASHendo in an online match.

Prickly

Jian needs to spike 3 opponents at once using Morningstar in an online match.

Stronghold

Muna must keep a full shield in gravitation for 5 secs in an online match.

Terminal Velocity

Genesis needs to reach 135 MPH with Callisto in an online match.

Ultimate Precision

Requires Angelo Avello to take out 3 targets while using Number One’s lock, single time in an online match.

Single Player and Mixed

Wrecking Ball

Perform 100 Wrecks in any mode.

Rookie

Complete all of Allstars objectives in a single session.

Ultimate Respect

Complete all of Allstars objectives in Ultimo Barricado Series.

Star and Cars Collide

Complete Mayhem Tutorial.

Detonate to Dominate

Complete Carnado Tutorial.

The Last All Star

Complete Grindgfall Tutorial.

Bankety Bank

Complete Stockpile Tutorial.

No Free Ride

Complete vehicle emote Tutorial.

On the basis of above, you will get Hall of Fame(Platinum) trophy! So, you need to complete all the above ones to get your hands on the Hall of Fame Platinum Trophy.