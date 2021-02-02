Malicious Cyberpunk 2077 Mods Can Take Over Your PC

Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to hack enemies and access points in Night City but it has been now discovered that players can also hack into the systems of other players through a real-world security breach.

According to a post on Reddit from the weekend, Cyberpunk 2077 has an existing vulnerability through which malicious codes can be executed remotely by players to take control of any PC that has either downloaded infected mods or save files.

The said security vulnerability was discovered more than a week ago when CD Projekt Red was reportedly informed. The developer however remains to plug that breach. The recently released patch 1.11 was expected to address the matter which it did not. CD Projekt Red is now being requested by players and the modding community to release a hot-fix for Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as possible.

“It is common knowledge that many of you like to download save games or use mods from Nexus Mods or sources of your liking,” reads a public warning. “It’s very difficult for the average user to know if a saved game or a mod has malicious code within it.”

It goes without saying that until CD Projekt Red has officially addressed the vulnerability, players should refrain from downloading any mods or save files. That being said, modders have found that changing one of the in-game values from 511 to 255 closes the security breach. That however should still not be taken as a guaranteed fix.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been receiving new mods on a daily basis since release. The latest version of Cyber Engine Tweaks actually addresses the vulnerability issue, at least according to its new patch notes. Downloading Cyber Engine Tweaks mods is hence said to be safe for the time being.

CD Projekt Red released official tools and resources last week to boost modding capabilities in Cyberpunk 2077. These have been assured to be “continuously updated alongside the game patches to ensure compatibility.”