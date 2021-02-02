Lady Dimitrescu’s Daughters Can Apparently Be Caught Naked In Resident Evil: Village

Resident Evil: Village has created a massive storm of appreciation months before release but for an entirely different reason. Lady Dimitrescu, the towering and alluring vampire lady, has started an entire movement of artworks and cosplays. Her three daughters are now joining that stream of fame as well.

Taking to Twitter recently, known Capcom insider Dusk Golem claim that Resident Evil: Village has some nudity and sexual content. He gave an example that the three witches who Lady Dimitrescu calls her daughters can be caught naked in the game for a brief period. The witches dissipate upon being killed but not before they can be seen without their cloaks.

(2/2) know is those "moth lady" vampires people have been raving about recently, when they dissipiate or are killed they are naked for a moment, that said they turn… goopy, and into these crawling spider things, which are not very attractive, so take that as you will. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) January 26, 2021

Whether that gameplay animation sequence is the same for Lady Dimitrescu is probably what fans are thinking right now. There is however no confirmation if players can even kill Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil: Village. Though she does seem to like trapping players in her Castle Dimitrescu and ripping them to shreds with her gigantic retractable claws.

Earlier today, art director Tomonori Takano revealed the proportions of the countess. Lady Dimitrescu stands approximately 9’6″ tall (or 2.9 meters) when including her high feels and hat. He also pretty much confirmed that both she and her daughters are all vampires.

Your love for Lady Dimitrescu is loud and clear. 👒 Here's a message from our RE Village art director Tomonori Takano, along with a very curious fact you may have wondered about: pic.twitter.com/Lj4m5pN2dJ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 2, 2021

Resident Evil: Village officially releases for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC on May 7, 2021.