Breath Of The Wild 2 Release Window Leaked By Retailer

A recent leak from the online Australian retailer Gameware might have just revealed the upcoming Legend of Zelda release window for Breath of the Wild 2. Alongside that, the release window for Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster has also been leaked. Though, of course, we don’t know how true these are.

The leak implies that Breath of the Wild 2 will be getting released sometime around the second quarter of this year, which means either April or June. There hasn’t been any real information about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 since it was first unveiled at Nintendo’s 2019 E3 show, however, so it’s likely that the retailer just put in a placeholder.

Breath of the Wild 2 gained a lot of attention when it was first announced, not only because it was the first Zelda game in years to have a direct sequel but because of its distinctly unnerving trailer. However, since the reveal, Nintendo has done nothing to bring up any other information on it, even during last year’s Summer of Gaming.

Even Breath of the Wild got a gameplay demo before being released, so without one of those, the rumors about the Legend of Zelda release window doesn’t really look to be all that truthful, as much as we would like it to be.

Nintendo insider Emily Rogers had previously predicted that the game would be released in late 2021, so that’s also a prospective release date that also gives the game the possibility of a playable demo at some point, if E3 happens this year.

Considering we still know nothing about Breath of the Wild 2, having a presentation during the summer, even if it doesn’t give us the Legend of Zelda release window, will at least be a welcome sight so that we know the game is still in development, along with a look at the Hyrule that we’ll be exploring.