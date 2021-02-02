How to Catch the Rare Golden Trout in Animal Crossing New Horizons

This guide consists of all the information about the Golden Trout in Animal Crossing New Horizons. This includes information about the Golden trout’s locations and how to catch it.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Golden Trout

The Golden Trout is one of the rarely available fish in Animal Crossing; Which is why its times of availability in ACNH are very specific.

Golden Trout Locations

Golden Trouts are only available between 4 pm to 9 am in the months of March, April, May, September, October & November.

Since March is approaching, you need to get yourself prepared in advance by knowing all the locations of Golden Trouts and the methods of catching them.

So, first of all, what you need to know about Golden Trout locations is that this fish can only be found in the highest points of your island. This includes the highest cliff-top pool that is along the waterfall and all the cliff-top rivers.

How to Catch

Catching the Golden Trout is also a bit tricky and requires great luck. First of all, you need to craft a special kind of fish bait. For this, you need the squirting Manila Clams that can be dug up on the beach.

You can then craft each clam into a single helping of fish bait. Sprinkling this bait into any body of water will make the shadow of fish visible to you. However, make sure you only sprinkle it up in the water bodies of the locations mentioned above.

You should also have your ladder with you since you will have to climb to the highest points of your island first. Then throw the fishing bait into a suitable body of water and cast your line.

Besides, you should prepare about 40-50 bait while going fishing. This is because the fish is quite rare and might take you to throw up to 50 baits before you finally catch one.

You can then either sell the Golden Trout at an amazing rate of 15,000 Bells to Timmy & Tommy or take it to Blathers to be displayed at the museum.

Whatever you do, just don’t leave it in the Nook’s Cranny Drop Box because it will be sold for just 12,000 Bells there