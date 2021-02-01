Nintendo Looks To Be Prepping “Super Switch” Announcement By March 2021

The long-awaited Nintendo Switch upgrade is now rumored to be called Super Switch and which could possibly be announced in the coming months.

During an earnings call (via Bloomberg) for the third quarter ended of the 2021 financial year, Nintendo stated that there are no plans “to make an announcement anytime soon” about an upgraded model for its hybrid Switch console.

Nintendo suggested that any such announcement would have to wait until the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury in February 2021 and Monster Hunter Rise in March 2021. That in turn narrows down a potential announcement window to March 2021 or at the very least, the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Q: new model this year?

A: not planning to make an annoucement anytime soon as we have Mario ver in Feb, MH ver in Mar. Hint: Nintendo chief last year said not planning to release new model in 2020. Today's was just "not anytime soon." So, that means…?https://t.co/MQkwskXYrn — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) February 1, 2021

It should be noted that Nintendo was asked to comment on rumors about a new Switch upgrade around this time last year as well. Nintendo back then denied having any plans to release a new Switch model in 2020.

Nintendo Super Switch, or Nintendo Switch Pro as it was being called last year, should be announced in the first half of 2021 for a possible release in the second half. The new Super Switch upgrade will reportedly be using a Mariko (Tegra X1+) SoC with higher clock speeds to support 4K resolutions. That and an OLED display with better cooling and a longer battery life.

Nintendo Switch has officially sold nearly 80 million units since launch four years ago. The hybrid console has hence surpassed Nintendo 3DS in sales which remained in the market for nearly a decade. A new Super Switch (or Switch Pro) will help boost those numbers further for another four years.