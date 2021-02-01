Life Is Strange 3 Announcement Rumored For February 2021

Square Enix has been rumored to be on the verge of making a series of new announcements, one of which will be Life is Strange 3.

According to well-known insider Navtra from a few weeks ago, Square Enix has been sitting on several announcements which presumably were pushed ahead from last year due to the pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

Square Enix will apparently start making those said announcement from February 2021 onwards when it reveals a brand new expansion pack for Final Fantasy 14. The publisher will then confirm Life is Strange 3 to be in active development either within the same month or next.

While such claims should usually be taken as rumors, the source in question has quite a track record of accurate leaks. Navtra particularly confirmed the exclusive nature of Final Fantasy 16 on PlayStation 5 months before the official announcement arrived. There hence stands a good chance for a new episodic adventure to soon surface with Life is Strange 3.

Elsewhere, job listings of Deck Nine have somewhat confirmed the Colorado-based developer to be helming Life is Strange 3. Deck Nine was previously behind Life is Strange: Before the Storm, a prequel to the first game released in 2017.

Deck Nine has been working on two unannounced “narrative adventure” projects since then, one of which is in collaboration with Square Enix who owns publishing rights to the episodic franchise. Fans are hence following a trail of breadcrumbs. The wait will not be long since February 2021 has already begun. The coming weeks will confirm if rumors about Life is Strange 3 are indeed true.

Life is Strange 2, the last installment in the franchise, was released in late 2019. The game was developed by Dontnod Entertainment which went on to work on another episodic narrative adventure Tell Me Why, as well as Twin Mirror, in 2020.