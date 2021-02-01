Genshin Impact Update 1.3 Patch Notes Are Here, 5 Hours of Down Time

Genshin Impact players have been waiting for update 1.3 impatiently. It’s a huge update and Mihoyo is calling it “All that Glitters Update”. The update for the time being is scheduled for PC, PS4, iOS and Android. The pre-load for the new patch is live and the Patch Notes for update 1.3 have also been released.

If you are unaware, Genshin Impact patch 1.3 has been scheduled to go live on February 3 (06:00:00 UTC+8), 2021. The servers for the game are expected to go offline for almost 5 hours. Since the update size is quite huge, it’s recommended for the players to pre-load the update so that the game is ready to play once the maintenance period is over.

If you wan to know about the latest details, you can keep track of them through the official website.

Genshin Impact Update 1.3 Patch Notes

As mentioned before, the patch notes for Genshin Impact update 1.3 have been made available by developer. The update, as expected, a lot of new content for the players to relish including new characters, events, quests and more.

New Character

Rate Boosted Characters

New Equipment

New Events

New Questlines

Other New Content

Adjustments & Optimizations

If you want to read the complete patch notes, you can visit their official website. As you can see, apart from plenty of new content, the new patch also offers a lot adjustments and optimizations which many players will be interested in.

Genshin Impact is currently available on PC, PS4 and Mobile Devices (iOS and Android). The game is expected to release on Nintendo Switch however, there is no official release date for Nintendo’s platform. The game was hailed as best game of the year both on Google Play and Apple Store.