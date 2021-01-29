Our The Medium Troubled Man’s Notes Locations Guide takes a dig into the locations of all the Troubled Man’s Notes in the all-new The Medium.

The Medium Troubled Man’s Notes Locations

Troubled Man’s Note is basically amongst the many kinds of collectibles in The Medium.

As of now, there are a total of 17 Troubled Man’s Notes which the players can get their hands on.

Below, we’ve outlined the location of each single one of them.

So, let’s begin!

A Peaceful Place

Once you’ve cut through the second skin sheet and burnt more moths with your Spirit Shield, proceed inside the room on the left.

You’ll find this trouble man’s note inside a box, placed towards the right-hand side.

To-Do List

After speaking with Sadness, you’ll find it on the desk in Thomas’s office.

Getting Stronger

This troubled man’s note can be obtained from the back of Thomas’s secret darkroom, on top of some odd symbols.

Fever Dreams

It can be found behind a pillar situated towards the right of the Dayroom proper’s entrance.

Good Old Frank

Ascend some stairs and you’ll find it in some rubbish along the right-hand side of the next corridor.

Something Broken

You’ll find it to the right of the last echo.

Demons

Head inside the side room of the Red house. This troubled man’s note is located between two of the family photographs.

A Different Kind of Sadness

It is located in the basement of the Red House, near the last echo.

The Missing Piece

From the location of the last echo, make your way towards the screen.

Soon, you’ll come across this troubled man’s note on a piece of furniture to the left.

Found a Way

From the previous note’s location, head to the room towards the right. You’ll find this troubled man’s note in a cellar inside.

Separation

After running from the Maw, head to the room. You’ll find it on a desk at the back.

A Relic of the Past

You’ll obtain it from near the leftward console in the pump control room.

A Thin Line

Once you’ve escaped the Maw using electricity, descend a corridor and head inside the room to the left.

You’ll find it in the back of the room.

Just Me and Her

You’ll find it on the right-hand side of the kitchen.

Keeping Distance

You’ll find it on the right-hand side of the living room.

Business Card

This trouble man’s note is also located in the same room as the previous note.

Alone

You’ll find it on the butterfly’s table in Lily’s room.