CD Projekt RED Stock Prices Rise After Elon Musk Approves Of Cyberpunk 2077

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 has been something of a failure for CD Projekt RED, that doesn’t mean everyone hates it. Tesla founder Elon Musk voiced his approval of the game on Twitter yesterday, which has in turn cased CD Projekt RED stock prices to rise despite the game’s controversial release and backlash.

This isn’t as outlandish as you might think; Elon Musk has repeatedly made different statements about games that he likes. Just recently he responded to a Twitter post by Blizzard asking for ideas for Overwatch with a request to buff Torbjorn’s turret damage.

Musk’s specific praises of Cyberpunk 2077 revolved around the interior design of its buildings, and its aesthetics in general. While the megacorporation-dominated society and horrific wealth inequality isn’t likely what the vast majority of people would want, Cyberpunk does have a stunning aesthetic that really brings its setting into focus.

Musk’s approval of Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter caused the CD Projekt RED stock prices to rise by nearly 20 percent yesterday, bringing the company’s stock price to its highest in five years and temporarily giving the studio a return to the time when it was one of the biggest and most well-regarded and successful studios in Poland.

This is the second stock increase that Musk has caused this week. He is one of the voices of the current run on GameStop’s stock in the American stock exchange, which has caused the company’s stock prices to skyrocket and caused panic among various hedge funds attempting to short those stocks. Shorting is when stock is bought cheaply and then sold almost immediately after at a much higher price.

While the increase in CD Projekt RED stock prices is nowhere near as pronounced, it does show the clout that Musk has that he can cause such a thing to happen even while he’s only tangentially talking about Cyberpunk. The game is currently available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5, with the version that’s tailor-made for next-gen consoles coming later this year.