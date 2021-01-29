Apex Legends’ Switch Release Date Supposedly Teased By Nintendo Japan

Nintendo has more or less confirmed that recent leaks about Apex Legends landing on its Nintendo Switch console next week were dead-on.

The official Nintendo Japan website was spotted earlier today listing Apex Legends as part of a lineup of games which will be releasing for Nintendo Switch in 2021. While no release dates are mentioned, fans are taking the updated listing as a positive sign and placing their hopes on the battle royale game hitting the hybrid console in the coming days.

Amazon Japan most recently listed Apex Legends: Champion Edition for a Nintendo Switch release on February 2, 2021. The same date was mentioned in the description box of a trailer released by developer Respawn Entertainment a couple of weeks back before being removed.

February 2 is a day of importance for Apex Legends because the game kick-starts a brand new eighth season that day. Respawn Entertainment is expected to take advantage of the situation and launch both the game and its new season of content on Nintendo Switch alongside other supported platforms.

Apex Legends was announced for Nintendo Switch last year. The hybrid port was expected to arrive in late 2020 but had to be delayed to somewhere in 2021 “in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve.” That and presumably due to the impact of COVID-19 and how the pandemic slowed down development schedules worldwide.

Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch has previously been said to support cross-platform play and all features that are there on existing platforms. Respawn Entertainment has assured that the hybrid console version will not be held back by removing any of the said features.

Apex Legends is now available on both previous- and current-generation consoles. The latter being through the backwards compatibility of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (Series S included) consoles.